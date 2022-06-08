Rohrbaugh, McGurn to meet in rematch of 2021 final

Kristine Rohrbaugh outlasted Joanne Kitusky in 21 holes at Salisbury Country Club on Wednesday to advance to the semifinals and keep alive her bid to win a second consecutive RWGA City Amateur title.

The top-seeded Rohrbaugh will meet a familiar face in Thursday’s semifinal: fourth-seeded Boodie McGurn, who advanced with a 2 and 1 victory over Deb Kelo. Rohrbaugh defeated McGurn, a five-time RWGA champion and a 13-time finalist, 4 and 2 to win last year’s crown at the Country Club of Virginia’s Tuckahoe Creek Course.

Rohrbaugh is seeking her third title. She won her first in 2008.

The other semifinal will match second seed Liza Lewis and sixth seed Peggy Freeman. Lewis defeated Brenda Baril 6 and 5, and Freeman ousted Lindsay Wortham 4 and 3.

Thursday’s semifinals begin at 8 a.m. The championship match is Friday.