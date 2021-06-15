RR to alter race name for 9/11 salute

To recognize the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Richmond Raceway and Federated Auto Parts will rename the fall NASCAR Cup Series playoff race to the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders.

“On a day we come together to cheer NASCAR’s best, we’ll also unite as one nation and sport to recognize 9/11 victims and first responders at Richmond Raceway,” track president Dennis Bickmeier said. “We are grateful to our longtime partners at Federated Auto Parts for working together to remember and honor those impacted by a day we will never forget.”

Earlier this month, Richmond Raceway said it will open its grandstands and FanGrounds to full capacity with no restrictions for the NASCAR playoff race weekend on Sept. 10-11.