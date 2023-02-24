SEATTLE — Did Russell Wilson want the Seahawks to fire coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider last February and replace them with Sean Payton?

That’s the allegation in a blockbuster report from The Athletic on Friday morning detailing what went wrong in Wilson’s first season with the Denver Broncos.

Wilson, a former star at Collegiate, denied the claim in a tweet sent an hour or so after the story went live.

“I love Pete, and he was a father figure to me, and John believed in me and drafted me as well,” Wilson tweeted. “I never wanted them fired. All any of us wanted was to win. I’ll always have respect for them and love for Seattle.”

The Athletic’s report stated that Wilson “asked Seahawk ownership” to fire Carroll and Schneider because he “was convinced that Carroll and Schneider were inhibiting his quest to win additional Super Bowls and individual awards,” noting Carroll and Wilson “had clashed in recent years” over Wilson’s role in the offense.

The Athletic cited sources who it said spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the details.

The Athletic further stated that Wilson made the request in Feb. 2021 following a season in which the Seahawks went 7-10 for their first losing record in Wilson’s 10 years as quarterback. The Seahawks had not advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs since losing the Super Bowl following the 2014 season.

The story also said that Wilson hoped the Seahawks would hire Payton, who stepped down as coach of the Saints following the 2021 season. Wilson has often mentioned Saints quarterback Drew Brees — who thrived under Payton — as a role model during his early days as a quarterback.

After sitting out the 2022 season, Payton was recently hired as coach of the Broncos.

The Athletic’s story said that the Seahawks declined to comment and that a lawyer for Wilson “wrote a letter to The Athletic characterizing the assertion that Wilson called for Carroll’s and Schneider’s firing” as being “entirely fabricated.”

As The Athletic’s story noted, the Saints were reported to be on the list of four teams to which Wilson was willing to be traded following the 2020 season, when his unhappiness with the direction of the Seahawks first came to light. After months of rumors that included a report that the Seahawks and Bears had substantial talks involving a trade, Wilson stayed put in 2021.

Following the 2021 season — in which Wilson missed three games because of a finger injury, the first three games he missed in his career — he was traded to Denver on March 8, 2022, waiving his no-trade clause to allow the transaction.

The Seahawks received a package of eight players in return, which included Denver’s first-round picks in 2022 (which turned into left tackle Charles Cross) and 2023 (which will be the fifth overall pick when the draft is held in April) as well as second-round picks each year.

Wilson then signed a new five-year, $242 million contract extension with Denver, something that had also been a factor in his trade from the Seahawks. Wilson had two years remaining on his deal with Seattle and Schneider said the Seahawks were “under the impression” that Wilson would not agree to another “long-term extension” with Seattle.

The Athletic’s story largely focused on Wilson’s first year in Denver, which ended in a disappointing 5-12 record and with rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett fired with two games remaining.

The story detailed that Wilson asked for his own office in Denver on the second floor, the same as the coaching staff (noting it was something he did not have in Seattle), as well as using former Seahawks QB Jake Heaps as a personal coach who had access to the building.

The story noted Wilson gave up his office in Denver for the final two games of the season following a 51-14 loss to the Rams on Christmas Day, and that his support staff (which included a physical therapist and nutritionist) no longer were in the building.