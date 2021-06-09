RWGA City Amateur semifinalists handle the heat

McGurn, hitting first, split the No. 1 fairway with her best tee shot of the day. Freeman’s tee shot skipped left and bounced off the fairway and into knee-high fescue. The fescue, evocative of a British Open course in Scotland, is regarded as a hazard at CCV. Thus, Freeman had a choice: take a drop and a penalty stroke, or swing away. She chose to swing away. Three attempts later, her ball remained tangled in deep, clinging vegetation.

“Boodie hit such a nice drive,” Freeman said. “I figured my only chance was to try to reach the green” with her second shot. “I think it was the right shot but the wrong club. I used my 9-iron when I should have used my wedge.” She recalled talking to herself during her routine before the shot. “I actually remember thinking: ‘OK — just don’t get greedy here.’”

Said McGurn: “I hated to see it end like that. I felt so bad for Peggy. You want to win, yes — but you want to win when you’re at your best and your opponent is at her best.”

Joanne Kitusky punched her ticket with a 4-and-3 victory over Brenda Baril. Kitusky, who won at Jefferson Lakeside in 2012, led by three after 11 and by four after making birdie at the par-4 13th. If she seemed consistently comfortable while others were struggling in the heat and humidity, that’s because she was.