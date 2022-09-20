Schuller holds off Serrao win win second Senior Open of Virginia crown

Richmonder Rick Schuller shot a 6-under-par 66 Tuesday at Independence Golf Club to win the Senior Open of Virginia by one shot over fellow Richmonder Steve Serrao.

With a one-shot lead over Serrao on No. 17, Schuller, the head pro at Stonehenge Golf & Country Club, made long a birdie putt from off the green that hit the flagstick and dropped in to take a two-shot lead.

“I told myself not to leave it short,” Schuller said of the putt, “because it could easily come back to my feet. I hit it a little too hard, and it was going really hard, but it was dead center on the pin. I thought it was going to deflect out but it fell in. I think that kind of stunned Steve.”

On the par-4 18th, Schuller drove into a fairway bunker, then into the rough off the green. With Serrao looking at a six-foot putt for birdie, Schuller hit his approach to three feet. Serrao made his putt, and Schuller did likewise to win his second Senior Open and his first since 2013.

Schuller finished the 36-hole event at 10-under 134. Serrao, who plays out of Willow Oaks, shot a second-round 70 to finish at 135 after entering the day with a three-shot advantage over Schuller.

Scott Shingler (70-66) finished third at 8-under 136, and Jon Hurst (70-67) was fourth at 7-under 137. Sean English (73-67) and Frank Ferguson (73-67) tied for fifth at 4-under 140.