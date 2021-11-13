Second-quarter offense paves way for R-MC's victory over H-SC

It took about 15 minutes, but Randolph-Macon seized control in the second quarter against Hampden-Sydney on Saturday and never looked back, cruising to a 37-14 victory in the 126th edition of “The Game” in Ashland.
The matchup, dubbed the “Oldest Small College Rivalry in the South,” has endured since 1893. The Yellow Jackets have won eight straight, and while H-SC still leads the series 60-55-11, R-MC has won six consecutive matchups by double-digit margins.
The triumph came as R-MC honored its seniors at Day Field, holding a ceremony on the 50-yard-line before kickoff. A number of those seniors were fifth-year players due to the coronavirus-shortened season, and they led R-MC to a 9-1 record with the win over the Tigers.
“Just really proud of our kids,” coach Pedro Arruza said. “[They’ve] been through a lot the last couple years. Got a great group of seniors, great group of fifth-year guys that put their lives on pause to come back and be a part of this.”
Randolph-Macon’s defense hounded Tigers quarterback Tanner Bernard, the senior completing just 17 of 41 passes along with an interception. R-MC kicker Chris Vidal’s field goal put the Yellow Jackets on the board first, but before the first quarter ended, Bernard hit receiver Braeden Bowling with a 74-yard touchdown pass to go up 7-3.
That was the first touchdown for the Tigers against R-MC after more than 1,000 days, a drought dating through their 2019 meeting.
The Yellow Jackets’ subsequent drive concluded with a Nick Hale rush into the end zone to retake the lead, and R-MC got the ball back in less than three minutes.
Quarterback Brecht Heuchan needed one play. He hit receiver David Wallis, who raced into the end zone for an 81-yard score.
After a field goal, R-MC forced a punt and the Yellow Jackets scored again when Heuchan and Wallis connected again for a touchdown to make it 27-7 before halftime. After the break, with the moon on the horizon, a pass to Joey Hunt brought R-MC to 37 points, while a Kaleb Smith run for the Tigers got H-SC its first points since the opening quarter.
Heuchan finished with three touchdown passes and 265 yards, while Wallis caught three passes for 99 yards. Hale and Justin DeLeon led the rushing attack for R-MC, rumbling for 72 and 68 yards, respectively.
Players, coaches and families gathered on the field afterward to revel in the victory and possibly their last time on the gridiron. The Yellow Jackets’ playoff status is up in the air.
Among them was fifth-year senior linebacker Matt Vergara.
“’I’m speechless right now,” he said. “[...] You can see the love out here on the field right now. Everybody just loves each other right now because everybody’s just playing for each other.”
Vergara said he knew right away he wanted to come back for a fifth season.
“I love football more than anything,” he said, “but this program means so much more to not only me but to all these guys out here, especially the fifth-years that put their life on hold to come back and be part of something special.
“That just goes to show how special this program really is. ... This is the best place to play college football in the country.”