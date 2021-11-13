Second-quarter offense paves way for R-MC's victory over H-SC

It took about 15 minutes, but Randolph-Macon seized control in the second quarter against Hampden-Sydney on Saturday and never looked back, cruising to a 37-14 victory in the 126th edition of “The Game” in Ashland.

The matchup, dubbed the “Oldest Small College Rivalry in the South,” has endured since 1893. The Yellow Jackets have won eight straight, and while H-SC still leads the series 60-55-11, R-MC has won six consecutive matchups by double-digit margins.

The triumph came as R-MC honored its seniors at Day Field, holding a ceremony on the 50-yard-line before kickoff. A number of those seniors were fifth-year players due to the coronavirus-shortened season, and they led R-MC to a 9-1 record with the win over the Tigers.

“Just really proud of our kids,” coach Pedro Arruza said. “[They’ve] been through a lot the last couple years. Got a great group of seniors, great group of fifth-year guys that put their lives on pause to come back and be a part of this.”

Randolph-Macon’s defense hounded Tigers quarterback Tanner Bernard, the senior completing just 17 of 41 passes along with an interception. R-MC kicker Chris Vidal’s field goal put the Yellow Jackets on the board first, but before the first quarter ended, Bernard hit receiver Braeden Bowling with a 74-yard touchdown pass to go up 7-3.