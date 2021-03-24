Senior savvy: Experience shines through in NCAA Tournament

“I think we showed what we thought in the room that we have,” Brooks said. “Next man up, that’s our mentality. We knew we had enough in the locker room to get to the Sweet 16. Just keep buying in.”

In Oregon’s 95-80 win over Iowa, a key stretch came near the end of the first half. At one point, coach Dana Altman had Duarte, Figueroa and Omoruyi in the game together, even though each had two fouls.

“I told them we’ve got to be really careful here, but we can’t get behind these guys. We can’t be chasing them,” Altman said. “I stressed to them when I put them back in, ‘Fellas, I trust you here, can’t have stupid fouls, got to pull back, no stupid reaches, let’s finish the half, let’s get in the half with all three of you.’ ”

Oregon closed the half strong, taking a 56-46 lead. Duarte, Figueroa and Omoruyi made it through the rest of the game without another foul.

Those players rewarded Altman’s trust, and Loyola’s seniors have certainly stepped up for Moser. Krutwig and guard Lucas Williamson both averaged more than 20 minutes a game as freshmen in 2017-18, when the Ramblers went to the Final Four. Now they need two more wins to repeat that run.

“Having older guys that have been there — sometimes when a coach is talking about it, it’s a little more impressive and resonates more when their peers say it,” Moser said. “The similarities are it’s just a group of guys believing and playing for each other. They listen, they lock in, they execute, they defend, and those are similarities.”