When it comes to sport, Richmonder Antoine Craig is pretty fearless when it comes to trying new things.

Which is a handy trait to have since he can’t see what he’s doing.

Earlier this month, Craig, who lost his vision to retinitis pigmentosa, a genetic disease, was snowboarding on the ski slopes of Colorado. Come Sunday, he will take to the pitch as a member of the first-ever U.S. National Blind Soccer Team in its inaugural match against Canada in Chula Vista, California. A second game is scheduled for Monday.

He’s run in local distance races and, as a sprinter, is a three-time Paralympic Track & Field Nationals silver medalist.

“Somewhere along the way, I recognized that I have the ability to do anything; all I have to do is try,” said Craig, 40, who has a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling and owns a private practice called LegendaryU Counseling, which serves athletes and individuals with disabilities and has a goal of removing the stigma around mental health within underserved populations. “I really just take hold of that and try to give myself as many experiences as I can, and just live life.”

Just last week, Craig was named by the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes as one of its 16 Sport Ambassadors for 2023. The program’s goal is to spread awareness and visibility of sports for the blind and visually impaired, as well as assist in outreach opportunities and support fundraising efforts to expand programming.

In a news release, USABA CEO Molly Quinn said that through motivational speaking, sport demonstrations and one-on-one interactions, the ambassadors will serve "as powerful role models for young athletes and our community-based partners as they encourage our youth to believe they can achieve.”

The overall mission of USABA is to empower Americans who are blind or visually impaired to experience life-changing opportunities in sports, recreation and physical activities.

“Life-changing” is exactly what athletic pursuits have meant for Craig.

He has traveled around the nation and the world, competing in events.

“I love going to new places and just giving myself new experiences,” he said. “I think I realized that’s what makes me happy, experiencing new places and new food and new people.

“I think once I lost my vision, my mobility was restricted a little bit and, once I learned how to navigate the world differently, I think that just opened up so many doors, and I’m taking full advantage of it.”

One of those new places was the ski slope at Breckenridge. He had skied once before, at Wintergreen Resort. He learned enough that time to think that snowboarding might be a preferable – it seemed to him snowboarding might offer more control than skis on each foot – but one thing he wasn’t prepared for was the high altitude of the Rockies.

“No one told me about this,” he said with a laugh. “Nobody told me about the 11,000 feet of altitude, and I found out the hard way. The altitude hit me so hard, I just could not breathe. It was bad.”

However, between the altitude and the new experience of snowboarding, he “persevered,” as he put it. “I guess because I’m an athlete. I wouldn’t let myself give up.”

Asked if skiing is the trickiest thing he’s ever attempted, Craig said, no. Soccer is.

For one, it’s a sport he never played when he still had his sight, so he had no feel for the game. Beyond that, soccer is really different from Craig’s main athletic activity, track.

“In track, we’re really pretty,” he said with a laugh. “We don’t get dirty. But in soccer, you get hit, and it’s rough. It took me awhile to get used to the aggression. We don’t do this in track. We just run really fast. We never touch.

“Soccer was a huge adjustment for me.”

Blind soccer is played in a smaller-than-usual space: 40 meters by 20 meters, surrounded by “kick-boards,” ice hockey-like. The ball contains bells or something else that ensures it makes noise when it is moving. Guides and coaches help the players navigate around the field. The game is played with four players plus a sighted goalkeeper.

Craig started playing soccer only about 18 months ago. He laughs when he talks about one of his first games.

He was sitting on the bench when a teammate got hurt, crashing into one of the side walls. Everyone else took a knee, as the injured player was tended to and then helped off the field.

“The coach looked at me and said, ‘OK, Antoine, you ready to go in?’

“I’m like, ‘Noooo!’” Craig recalled.

“I really don’t feel too much fear, but ... I was a little worried. It took me a minute to get comfortable with the contact that we have.”

There also is this:

“All those years of running track, I thought I was in shape until I played soccer, and I was like, ‘Hold up. Wait a minute. Why am I still breathing hard?’” Craig recalled with a laugh.

Blind soccer is an Olympic sport and, though there’s little hope of the fledgling U.S. team qualifying for the 2024 Games in Paris – “We’ve got a little work to do,” Craig says – the team is focused on the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, when, as the host team, the U.S. team will qualify automatically.

With his psychology background, Craig would seem a natural as a member of an inexperienced team – “We’ve just got to get through it together, I think that’s the goal,” he says – and as a sports ambassador on behalf of blind soccer. He plans to promote the sport, which, among other things, will include holding a blind soccer clinic in Richmond.

More than that, though, becoming an ambassador gives him a platform to encourage individuals with disabilities.

Thinking back to when he first lost his vision, Craig says, “I really wish that I had someone like myself to intervene and let me know, ‘Everything is going to be OK; it’s not as bad as you think it’s going to be. Not as scary.’

“I spent a lot of time in depression and just worrying about what was going to happen, what my future was going to look like. Having the opportunity to become an ambassador allows me to reach more individuals with disabilities and let them know you can make your life be whatever you want it to be. You’re the author of your own story.”

