Baima sets up both goals in Kickers' 2-1 victory over Charlotte

Leonardo Baima notched two assists on goals by Emiliano Terzaghi and Matthew Bentley, and the Richmond Kickers defeated the Charlotte Independence 2-1 on Monday night in Charlotte, N.C.

The victory moves the Kickers to 2-1-1 on the season, with their seven points tied for the USL League One lead with Chattanooga.

Just six minutes in, Baima connected with a streaking Terzaghi for the first goal of the match. The header was Terzaghi's 31st career goal in USL League One play, extending his league record.

Baima found Bentley in the 55th minute to break a 1-1 halftime tie.