Before his rise to the Premier League, goalkeeper Matt Turner played for the Richmond Kickers

Before being talked about as a starter in the World Cup or signing a deal with Premier League giant Arsenal, goalkeeper Matt Turner began his professional career on loan with the Richmond Kickers.

Former Kickers coach Leigh Cowlishaw remembers Turner as a motivated player who was hungry for playing time.

“He absolutely embraced the situation,” Cowlishaw said. “From my recollection he absolutely brought the energy, desire and was highly motivated to play for the Kickers.”

Turner played four years at Fairfield University, where he led the nation in save percentage, stopping 89% of the shots he faced as a junior. Turner went undrafted in the MLS SuperDraft in 2016 but signed as a free agent with MLS side New England Revolution following a preseason trial.

The Revolution loaned Turner to the Kickers from April of 2016 through the 2018 preseason.

“We had a look at him and we knew right away that he was going to be a great fit for us,” Cowlishaw said. “The guys really enjoyed him as part of the team.”

Unlike typical loans where the player trains and plays full time with the loan team, Turner trained in New England and would travel for games with the Kickers.

Turner conceded only three goals along with four clean sheets and a .875 save percentage in seven appearances for the Kickers in 2016. Turner stepped into the starting role for the Kickers in 2017 and saved 71.4% of shots faced in 20 starts.

Cowlishaw said that no one from the Kickers would have guessed Turner would reach the heights he’s currently at, but his mindset of constantly trying to improve was always there.

“His attitude was top class, his energy and desire to improve was top class,” Cowlishaw said. “The confidence was there and he had a knack of making big saves.”

Turner took MLS by storm in 2018, starting 27 matches and earning five clean sheets. By the 2021 season Turner was an MLS all-star selection and named MLS goalkeeper of the year after posting a .743 save percentage.

Turner’s international career began in January of 2021 with a penalty kick save and clean sheet against Trinidad and Tobago.

He was named best goalkeeper of the 2021 Gold Cup after collecting five clean sheets, including a 1-0 victory over Mexico in the final.

The 28-year-old’s competition for the starting United States goalkeeper spot come November include Manchester City’s Zach Steffen (on loan to Middlesbrough) and Ethan Horvath of Luton Town F.C.

Turner is set to become the ninth American goalkeeper to suit up for a Premier League side, following the likes of former United States national team keepers Tim Howard (Manchester United, Everton) and Brad Friedel (Liverpool, Blackburn, Aston Villa, Tottenham).

Arsenal has German international Bernd Leno and Brit Aaron Ramsdale in the goalkeeper rotation, so Turner may begin his Arsenal career on loan as he looks for match time before the FIFA World Cup starting in November.

Cowlishaw now works as the executive director for the Kickers youth club. He said that Turner’s story is one young players in the Richmond area can look to as an example of how to make the most of their potential.