Bolduc, Kickers down New England Revolution II 3-2

Matt Bolduc found the net within the first 30 seconds of the match, and the Richmond Kickers earned a 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution II at City Stadium on Saturday.

Juan Pablo Monticelli scored in the 40th minute to give Richmond (3-3-1) a 2-1 lead before the half.

Reigning USL League One MVP Emiliano Terzaghi scored in the 51st minute, maneuvering through a disjointed New England defense and finding the net on an assist from Nil Vinyals. It was Vinyals’ second assist of the game.