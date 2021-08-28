Ethan Bryant shines for Kickers in scoreless draw with North Carolina FC

Bryant, against NCFC, completed 24 passes with an accuracy of 70.8%.

“I’m a box-to-box midifielder, I can be an attacking midfielder, I can sit,” Bryant said. “I’m here to help the team and be a difference-maker on the field any way I can.”

Saturday was a fourth game against NCFC this season for Richmond. It drew 0-0 with the team in May and fell to the team twice, in June and July.

“Each time that we have played North Carolina it set up for them a little bit,” said Darren Sawatzky, the team’s coach and sporting director. “I thought today set up for for us finally. We just couldn’t get that little last piece, the final pass in the 18-yard box to finish things off.”

Richmond’s Emiliano Terzaghi had an ambitious, right-footed try from about 7 yards out in the 28th minute, while horizontal and falling to the grass, off a ball redirected by Stanley Alves.

But the shot was wide right. And, shortly thereafter, Alves went down with an injury. He walked off slowly, with assistance, and was replaced by Nathan Aune. Sawatzky, after the game, characterized it as a lower-body injury.