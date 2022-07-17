Former Virginia Tech star Labowitz leads Greenville past Kickers 3-1

In a battle between the first- and second-place teams in the league, the Greenville Triumph came out victorious Saturday night, beating the Richmond Kickers 3-1 in front of a crowd of over 4,100 at City Stadium.

“I told them, ‘Look, this should sting,’” coach Darren Sawatzky said. “You should swallow it tonight; eat it. Tomorrow is a new day.”

It marked the first of three meetings between the clubs. The Kickers will travel to Greenville for an Aug. 13 matchup before wrapping up the regular season with another home contest on Oct. 15.

Forward Jonathan Bolanos, who was named to last week’s USL League One team of the week, required help off of the field just moments before kickoff after suffering an injury.

“We had a real weird anomaly where Jonathan Bolanos had a little injury that we had to protect,” Sawatzky said. “I think it got in everybody’s heads a little. but that’s no excuse.”

It was an aggressive match with eight yellow cards being issued, in addition to an adde- time red card for Kickers midfielder Luke Pavone following a tackle.

Greenville struck first in the 23rd minute after a brace from forward Jacob Labovitz found the bottom right corner of the net. The former Virginia Tech standout received a well-timed pass from midfielder Don Smart at the top of the goal box and managed to keep his shot low and on target.

Labovitz doubled Greenville’s lead in the 36th minute, making a streaking run down the left side of the field before cutting toward the goal and hammering a shot to the upper left corner.

Kickers right winger Owayne Gordan and forward Emiliano Terzaghi gave Kickers fans hope before halftime when they nearly converting on several crosses deep into the Triumph goal box, but it was Greenville 2-0 at intermission.

Starting Kickers goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald required attention from the medical staff in the 45th minute following a non-contact lower body injury but was able to stay on.

The Kickers held a majority of the possession in the first half but the Triumph were the more attacking side, putting up eight shots to Richmond’s four. The Kickers’ backline had a busy first half with 11 clearances.

Fitzgerald made a highlight reel save in the 55th minute, deflecting a shot from Venton Evans and catching the deflection on the goal line to keep the visitors off the board.

Coming off the bench, Richmond forward Matthew Bentley cut the deficit in half in the 72nd minute, scoring on a header off a deflected shot from Nil Vinyals.

“Nobody in professional football wants to sit on the bench,” Bentley said.

“I know when I come in I’ve gotta do something to make sure that I’m in the starting team next week.”

Labovitz, however, quieted the home crowd in the 88th minute and put the game away with his third goal, a powerful low shot to stretch Greenville’s lead to 3-1.

“When a striker scores three, we gotta look in the mirror, look back at the plays and learn from it,” center back Jalen Crisler said. “We got caught in transition a few times and he capitalized on it.”