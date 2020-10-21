Kickers assure themselves chance to make final in season finale

Mutaya Mwape's left-footed curler in the 37th minute lifted the Kickers to a 3-1 win over a shorthanded Orlando City B side Wednesday, assuring Richmond of a chance to earn a spot in the USL League One final with a win in Saturday's season finale.

Mwape's equalizer came about 30 minutes after Orlando took an early 1-0 lead. The Zambian midfielder capitalized on a nifty touch from midfielder and VCU product Greg Boehme at the top of the Orlando box, creating space for Mwape to send a powerful effort swerving into the top-left corner of the net.

But the match turned in the 24th minute when midfielder Matt Bolduc's shot was blocked by the arm of Orlando defender Daniel Rosario. The referee showed Rosario a straight red card, and Orlando (1-10-3) played the rest of the match with 10 men.

Forward Stanley Alves scored his first professional goal in the 51st minute after a cross from defender Scott Thomsen meandered its way through the box and to the feet of midfielder Mumbi Kwesele at the far post. Kwesele's lay off teed up Alves in the middle of the box.