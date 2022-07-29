Kickers cash in two stoppage time goals for 3-2 victory on road

Down 2-1 entering stoppage time, the Richmond Kickers rallied for two goals — the last of which found the net in the 95th minute — to emerge with a 3-2 triumph over North Carolina FC in Cary, N.C., on Wednesday night.

North Carolina FC took the lead in the 78th minute, and the Kickers had five minutes of stoppage time at the end to at least salvage a draw.One minute into the extra time, Richmond’s Nil Vinyals powered a cross inside that was met by a diving Emiliano Terzaghi, who headed it into the goal to tie the game.

It was the eighth goal of the year for the reigning USL League One MVP.

As the clock ticked toward the 95th minute, Vinyals put another pass in front of the net. The North Carolina goalkeeper stopped a header, but the ball was deflected back off the body of Richmond’s Dakota Barnathan at point-blank range for the game-winner.