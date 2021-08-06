Kickers fall 2-1 at Toronto FC II

Antonio Carlini and Toronto FC finally solved Richmond goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald in the 69th minute as the visiting Kickers fell 2-1 in Toronto in an USL League One game.

The loss extended the Kickers’ road winless streak to seven games (0-5-2).

Richmond’s Juan Pablo Monticello put Toronto on the board in the 16th minute with a deflection that ended up in the back of the Kickers’ goal. But Richmond evened the score at 1 in the 23rd minute when Nil Vinyals was taken down in the box and converted the ensuing penalty kick.

Fitzgerald made eight saves in the loss as Toronto piled up a 14-7 advantage in shots.