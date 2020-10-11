Kickers fall at North Texas

Emiliano Terzaghi converted from the penalty spot for his league-high 10th goal of the season, but the Richmond Kickers fell victim to a pair of first-half goals Saturday in a 2-1 loss at North Texas SC.
North Texas (5-3-5) opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when Alex Bruce scored off a rebounded save from Richmond keeper Akira Fitzgerald after a corner kick. North Texas made it 2-0 just before the first half whistle, when Edwin Munjoma made a marauding run up from his right-back position to slot a finish past a diving Fitzgerald.
The Kickers (7-4-2) had their chances in the second half, most notably in the 51st minute when a Ryley Kraft corner found Terzaghi, who headed the ball to the back post, just a step ahead of an oncoming Kyle Venter. Oalex Anderson drew the penalty in the 60th minute to give Terzaghi the penalty kick.
Despite the loss, Richmond sits third in USL League One on 23 points with three matches to play and a spot in the final still within reach.