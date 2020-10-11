Kickers fall at North Texas

Emiliano Terzaghi converted from the penalty spot for his league-high 10th goal of the season, but the Richmond Kickers fell victim to a pair of first-half goals Saturday in a 2-1 loss at North Texas SC.

North Texas (5-3-5) opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when Alex Bruce scored off a rebounded save from Richmond keeper Akira Fitzgerald after a corner kick. North Texas made it 2-0 just before the first half whistle, when Edwin Munjoma made a marauding run up from his right-back position to slot a finish past a diving Fitzgerald.

The Kickers (7-4-2) had their chances in the second half, most notably in the 51st minute when a Ryley Kraft corner found Terzaghi, who headed the ball to the back post, just a step ahead of an oncoming Kyle Venter. Oalex Anderson drew the penalty in the 60th minute to give Terzaghi the penalty kick.