Kickers fall in USL League One semifinals

Playing with a man advantage in the second half and consistently pressing high up the field, the Richmond Kickers seemed destined to break a 0-0 tie with the Chattanooga Red Wolves and advance to the USL League One final. However, it was the visitors who converted.

Chattanooga’s Rafael Mentzingen made a hard dribble just across the right corner of the 18-yard box, worked to his left and fired a zinger past the outstretched arms of Kickers keeper Akira Fitzgerald into the left side of the net in the 86th minute to give the Red Wolves a 1-0 semifinal victory.

“Nobody likes the feeling we have right now. We created chances that we could have won the game,” Kickers coach Darren Sawatzky said. “We just weren’t lethal in the final third.”

A foul-laden first half left both teams with multiple yellow cards and few real chances at the goal. Chattanooga’s David Texeira was shown a red card for a hard challenge in the 39th minute, giving Richmond a man advantage heading into the second half.

With the advantage, Richmond was able to successfully press forward and send multiple crosses into the Chattanooga box but couldn’t find a clear opportunity on goal. Chattanooga ultimately found its success on a counterattack in which Mentzingen found himself with a one-on-one opportunity with a defender.

“The only thing we talked about was don’t let [Mentzigen] inside, don’t let him inside,” Sawatzky said. “He got a little bit inside on [Fitch] Simon. He was outside the 18. Simon positioned him pretty well but our recovery was slow.”

Fitzgerald potentially had his vision blocked when the ball left Mentzingen’s foot due to the way the attacker was able to move the defender.