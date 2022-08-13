 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kickers fall to Greenville, surrendering top spot in USL League One standings

Richmond Kickers

The Kickers battled to a draw through 90 minutes, but the Greenville Triumph found the net right before extra time, enough to defeat visiting Richmond 1-0 in a battle between the two best teams in USL League One in Greenville, N.C.

With the victory, Greenville (35 points) moves in front of Richmond (34) atop the league standings.

Nico Brown scored the decisive goal for Greenville in the 90th minute.

Richmond travels to Fresno, Calif., next Saturday to face the Central Valley Fuego before returning to City Stadium for a two-match homestand beginning Aug. 27.

