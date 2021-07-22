Kickers falter in 4-0 loss on road to North Carolina FC

In pursuit of climbing over .500 for the season, the Richmond Kickers were overwhelmed by last-place North Carolina FC, falling 4-0 in a USL League One matchup in Cary, N.C., on Wednesday night.

It was the second win of the season for North Carolina (2-7-3), both of which have come against the Kickers (4-5-4). The Kickers fell 2-1 in their previous matchup on June 25.

Richmond held the edge in shots (19-16) and corners (6-4), but North Carolina provided all of the offense in the match. Robert Kristo scored two goals in the first half, and Joshua Coan tallied two in the second half.

Richmond’s Ivan Magalhaes was issued a red card and ejected in the 85th minute.

Damian Gallegos, a Mechanicsville native and product of Richmond United, made his professional debut for the Kickers in the 85th minute. He’s signed via a USL Academy contract, and he’s set to play for VCU in the fall.