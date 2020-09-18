Kickers match postponed following positive COVID-19 test in Orlando organization

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the third time this season, a Kickers match has been postponed following a positive COVID-19 test from a member of the organization Richmond was scheduled to play.

The club said in a release Friday that a makeup date for Saturday's match against Orlando City B will be announced later.

The Kickers season opener originally scheduled for July 18 was postponed after a positive test from a member of the Tormenta FC organization. Their home opener originally scheduled for Aug. 1 was postponed after a positive test from a member of the Fort Lauderdale CF organization.

Head coach and sporting director Darren Sawatzky said Friday that, although the uncertainty takes a toll on preparation, he's enthused about how his club has handled such an unorthodox season.

"I am so proud of my team and my club. So far, knock on wood, we've been able to steer clear of it [the virus]. I'm really proud of our guys for being strict and following protocols, and that's hard," Sawatzky said.

"It's difficult, it's hard, guys want to play, and hopefully we play, but if not we'll play them later and hopefully get our points then."