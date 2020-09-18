Kickers match postponed following positive COVID-19 test in Orlando organization

For the third time this season, a Kickers match has been postponed following a positive COVID-19 test from a member of the organization Richmond was scheduled to play.
The club said in a release Friday that a makeup date for Saturday's match against Orlando City B will be announced later.
The Kickers season opener originally scheduled for July 18 was postponed after a positive test from a member of the Tormenta FC organization. Their home opener originally scheduled for Aug. 1 was postponed after a positive test from a member of the Fort Lauderdale CF organization.
Head coach and sporting director Darren Sawatzky said Friday that, although the uncertainty takes a toll on preparation, he's enthused about how his club has handled such an unorthodox season.
"I am so proud of my team and my club. So far, knock on wood, we've been able to steer clear of it [the virus]. I'm really proud of our guys for being strict and following protocols, and that's hard," Sawatzky said.
"It's difficult, it's hard, guys want to play, and hopefully we play, but if not we'll play them later and hopefully get our points then."
Richmond sits at 4-2-2, fourth in USL League One, and has two games in hand on the first-place Greenville Triumph and second-place Chattanooga Red Wolves.
Some other clubs in the league don't have fans at games, and Sawatzky said the Kickers have been grateful for the semblance of normalcy provided by the limited capacity allowed in City Stadium. The Kickers earlier this season played at empty Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., which typically seats 65,878.
During that match, Sawatzky said echoes around the stadium were very noticeable.
"It's a testament to our front-office staff and all the people here working so hard to follow protocols. Let's keep our fans safe," Sawatzky said.
"I know the people of Richmond want to come out and watch us, and we want them there. We're lucky."
The Kickers next match is scheduled for Wednesday at 6:30, a home game with Fort Lauderdale to make up for the previous postponement from Aug. 1.
