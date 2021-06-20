Kickers' offense comes to life in 1-1 draw against first-place Union Omaha

Deep into second-half stoppage time with the score tied 1-1, substitute Oalex Anderson cut the ball back to Emiliano Terzaghi near the top of the 6-yard box. In traffic, Terzaghi couldn’t get a clear shot off. A scrum for the ball ensued before Omaha cleared. Coach Darren Sawatzky said postgame it was “an absolute penalty.”
Yet the referee blew his whistle for the end of regulation, and Terzaghi squatted with both hands on his head for several moments, in disbelief that Richmond hadn’t converted the late game-winning chance.
Against the league’s first-place team, the Kickers settled into the game after a stagnant first half on offense, earning a 1-1 draw at City Stadium on Saturday night. Richmond trailed 1-0 at halftime, but equalized in the 76th minute via an Omaha own goal and continued to press forward for a winner.
The Kickers started slowly. At one point midway through the first half, Omaha had eight shots — five of which were on goal — to Richmond’s zero total shots. The Kickers spent most of the first 45 minutes on their own half of the pitch, and though they had more possession, it stemmed largely from passes between the Kickers’ backline and not penetrating passes through the Omaha defense.
“I honestly believe that we were a little bit passionless in the first half,” Sawatzky said, adding that he blamed himself for some overly rigorous training recently.
But in the second half, as the Kickers settled into the rhythm of the game, they began stringing together sequences of passes in the attacking third, something they couldn’t do earlier. Halftime substitute Luke Pavone supplied a burst of energy on the wing, and Sawatzky called him “a great catalyst.”
The over-the-top passes began to connect and Richmond’s crisper passes through the midfield set up dangerous through-balls that generated scoring opportunities. Center back Jalen Crisler said the Kickers capitalized on Omaha’s high backline — particularly in the second half — by playing long.
They posed an aerial threat on set-pieces during the second frame, too. The Kickers still finished with just one shot on goal to Omaha’s nine, but they flipped the narrative in the second half by creating a number of scoring chances.
In the first half, Union Omaha’s Panzani Ferrety Sousa curled a ball in from the right wing that didn’t look much like a shot. Omaha midfielder Devin Boyce dove in an attempt to get his head on the in-swinging ball but missed, yet the cross nestled into Richmond’s net anyway.
For Akira Fitzgerald, the Kickers’ goalie who made eight saves and had his 50th appearance for the team, it was too late to react. The flash from Boyce’s neon yellow jersey coming across the face of goal forced Fitzgerald to remain by his near post, Sawatzky said. He added that the goal was an “anomaly,” but that there wasn’t enough defensive pressure on Sousa.
The shot sailed into the far post, giving Omaha a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute, but one the Kickers prevented the Union from building on as the game went on.
One of Richmond’s first shots came late in the first half when center back Ivan Magalhães stepped up to take a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box. The defender, who rarely has shooting opportunities, tried to go under the wall but the shot took a deflection and Omaha goalie Rashid Nuhu scooped up the ball with ease.
“The biggest message was like 'Let's just have a reaction,’” Fitzgerald said of what he told the team at halftime. “‘We have to be better, we have to put in more physically, and just have some sort of reaction. And the positive thing was, there definitely was that.”
Jonathan Bolanos corralled a long-ball along the left wing and earned a free kick in the 61st minute. Zaca Moran delivered a sharp outswinging ball that Crisler headed just wide of the mark. Moran tried an acrobatic volley moments later on a play that stemmed from a long throw-in, but couldn’t connect cleanly either.
Crisler’s header on that set piece gave him confidence going forward, he said postgame, because in the 76th minute, he outjumped his man and won another header at the back post. The ball ended up in the back of the net, off the chest of Omaha’s Tobias Otieno, but Crisler sprinted across the field in celebration as the City Stadium lights flashed.
“Maybe it should be credited to me,” Crisler joked postgame.
The Kickers kept pressing, forcing Omaha to commit errors in their own half — ones that Richmond was making in the first half. Terzaghi, Bolanos and others drove at Omaha’s backline and forced the defenders to foul. Moran whipped dangerous crosses into the box.
On the other end of the field, Richmond’s defense held strong. Fitzgerald made a crucial close-range save in stoppage time, but Omaha couldn’t generate more than a handful of offensive chances in the second half.
By the final whistle, the Kickers had turned what Sawatzky called a “lifeless” first half for both teams into a game they nearly won.
“Sometimes games aren't always Picassos,” Sawatzky said. “We paint something different to get a result, and tonight that's what was needed.”