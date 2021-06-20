Kickers' offense comes to life in 1-1 draw against first-place Union Omaha

The shot sailed into the far post, giving Omaha a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute, but one the Kickers prevented the Union from building on as the game went on.

One of Richmond’s first shots came late in the first half when center back Ivan Magalhães stepped up to take a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box. The defender, who rarely has shooting opportunities, tried to go under the wall but the shot took a deflection and Omaha goalie Rashid Nuhu scooped up the ball with ease.

“The biggest message was like 'Let's just have a reaction,’” Fitzgerald said of what he told the team at halftime. “‘We have to be better, we have to put in more physically, and just have some sort of reaction. And the positive thing was, there definitely was that.”

Jonathan Bolanos corralled a long-ball along the left wing and earned a free kick in the 61st minute. Zaca Moran delivered a sharp outswinging ball that Crisler headed just wide of the mark. Moran tried an acrobatic volley moments later on a play that stemmed from a long throw-in, but couldn’t connect cleanly either.