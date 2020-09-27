Magalhaes header lifts Kickers past Omaha

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ivan Magalhaes’ 71st-minute header and Akira Fitzgerald’s third clean sheet of the season propelled the Kickers to their second consecutive win, 1-0 over Tucson on Saturday night.

The victory moved Richmond into second place in USL League One.

Midfielder Ryley Kraft drew a foul outside the box to set up the game-winner. He took the ensuing free kick, curling it toward the back post where the 6-foot-1 Magalhaes rose up above a crowd of players to head home his second goal of the season.

Fitzgerald’s effort was highlighted by a save on a long-range effort in the 55th minute. Omaha (4-4-3) had 21 shots, but only forced four saves out of Fitzgerald.