Richmond Kickers ‘defend for dear life,’ pull out 1-0 win over FC Tucson

Against the run of play, Victor Falck carried the ball into the attacking third before unloading a perfectly weighted through ball in the path of Emiliano Terzaghi.

The forward was tripped from behind and then dispatched the ensuing penalty into the top right corner, sending FC Tucson's goalie the wrong way. The goal, his ninth of the season, puts him in second for most goals this season.

In front of the largest home crowd the Kickers have had this season, Richmond pulled out a 1-0 win on Saturday night. The Kickers' victory marked their first in four games as they clung to an early lead. FC Tucson outshot them 30-9, including 8-2 edge in shots on goal. The visitors had the majority of possession, too: 67% to Richmond’s 33%.

“To find a way to get a win like that is actually better for your team than if you had 80% of the possession,” Kickers coach Darren Sawatzky said. “We gotta get better, there's no question … but if we know we can do that, we're gonna be in every game we play.”

The Kickers stayed strong defensively, winning headers on Tucson’s 10 corner kicks, clearing the ball and blocking shots and crosses.

“Those are the things that win us the games,” goalie Akira Fitzgerald said.