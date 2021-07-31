Richmond Kickers ‘defend for dear life,’ pull out 1-0 win over FC Tucson

Against the run of play, Victor Falck carried the ball into the attacking third before unloading a perfectly weighted through ball in the path of Emiliano Terzaghi.
The forward was tripped from behind and then dispatched the ensuing penalty into the top right corner, sending FC Tucson's goalie the wrong way. The goal, his ninth of the season, puts him in second for most goals this season.
In front of the largest home crowd the Kickers have had this season, Richmond pulled out a 1-0 win on Saturday night. The Kickers' victory marked their first in four games as they clung to an early lead. FC Tucson outshot them 30-9, including 8-2 edge in shots on goal. The visitors had the majority of possession, too: 67% to Richmond’s 33%.
“To find a way to get a win like that is actually better for your team than if you had 80% of the possession,” Kickers coach Darren Sawatzky said. “We gotta get better, there's no question … but if we know we can do that, we're gonna be in every game we play.”
The Kickers stayed strong defensively, winning headers on Tucson’s 10 corner kicks, clearing the ball and blocking shots and crosses.
“Those are the things that win us the games,” goalie Akira Fitzgerald said.
Richmond prevented the visitors from getting in behind, something that they had issues with earlier in the season. And ultimately, even though it wasn’t “a Picasso,” like Sawatzky says, and Richmond got lucky with Tucson’s inability to finish, it was still a crucial win.
“We unfortunately had to defend for dear life, but sometimes games happen that way and we have to be able to stand up to the job,” Terzaghi said through a translator.
By the second half, Tucson’s attack grew more and more relentless. Chris Cole made a sliding challenge to block a cross early in the second frame, but Tucson kept pressing forward.
Midfielder Daniel Bedoya weaved through the Richmond defense and crossed a perfect ball toward Tobenna Uzo, but the forward missed on the goal line. Tucson’s Deri Corfe attempted a bicycle kick from near the penalty spot but couldn’t get clean contact, scuffing it wide. Fitzgerald, who finished with eight saves, made multiple one-on-one stops from tight angles.
Zaca Moran, Esteban Calvo and Ivan Magalhaes were monumental as well, Fitzgerald added. Tucson’s Shak Adams used his pace to get in behind in the game’s opening minutes, but Richmond’s defense settled into the match and Adams went quiet before he was subbed out.
“Just not giving that space in behind,” Fitzgerald said. “A lot of times we have had some gaps because our press has been a little bit disjointed at moments, but this time … we did a really good job with that.”
Midway through the second frame, Corfe fired a long-range effort well over the top of Fitzgerald’s net and then put both hands to the side, as if wondering why it wasn’t falling for him and Tucson.
Tucson’s bench exploded in frustration, jumping up in unison when Corfe and Calvo got tangled in the box in the final moments of regulation. They protested without avail for a penalty.
The visitors sent their goalkeeper forward on two corner kicks during stoppage time, including one where the ball found a player wide open at the top of the box. Tucson got the shot off, but Richmond’s defense was quick to press out and block the shot.
It was that pressure, that ability to block shots and prevent Tucson from getting in behind, that ability to smother attack after attack, that earned Richmond three points on Saturday night.