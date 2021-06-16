Somerset hammers Flying Squirrels 10-1 on Tuesday

SOMERSET, N.J. — Catcher Donny Sands homered twice while driving in three runs, and second baseman Diego Castillo also homered and had four RBIs as the Somerset Patriots hammered the Richmond Flying Squirrels 10-1 in a Double-A Northeast game on Tuesday night.

Richmond starter Michael Plassmeyer (0-1) bore the brunt of the Patriots’ 16-hit assault, giving up seven runs on 4ª innings. Opposing starter Glenn Otto (3-2) was dominant for Northeast Division-leading Somerset, striking out 14 in seven innings while allowing just three hits, including the sixth home run of the season for Richmond’s Vince Fernandez.