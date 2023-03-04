The action Saturday at the fourth River City Classic Wheelchair Basketball Tournament was equal parts camaraderie and competition.

The regional tournament, hosted by Richmond-based nonprofit Sportable, included a dozen Division II and III teams from up and down the East Coast from Atlanta to Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

“This is really high-level competition, wheelchair basketball, and even able-bodied folks that might take it for granted could get into the chair and they would not be half of what these folks are out here,” Sportable Executive Director Hunter Leemon said as he watched the final quarter of the Rim Riders’ game against Magee Spokesman.

Richmond’s team, the Sportable Rim Riders, lost both games Saturday against Georgia’s Shepherd Stealers and Pennsylvania’s Magee Spokesmen.

The Rim Riders, a division II team of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association, was founded in 1981 and is ranked 16th in the U.S.; the team has qualified for the National Wheelchair Basketball Association tournament and will play in Wichita, Kansas, at the end of the month.

One of the Rim Riders’ standouts is Derek Hoot, who played collegiate wheelchair basketball at the University of Illinois.

The Rim Riders will face two North Carolina teams on Sunday: the Charlotte Rollin’ Hornets and the Triangle Thunder. This weekend’s tournament is the last chance for teams to improve their rankings before the national tournament.

While the camaraderie between teams on Saturday was palpable, so was the competition. After a few plays, the smell of burning rubber was noticeable in the air as players flipped out of chairs and got right back up.

“There are rivalries and some players might not actually like each other at all, but for the most part the community around wheelchair basketball has a really cool camaraderie feel to it,” said Forrest Lodge, sport and program development manager at Sportable.

The tournament, which continues Sunday at RockIt Sports at 3001 E. Parham Road in Richmond, is open to the public. Play starts at 8 a.m.