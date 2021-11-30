Sports Backers Executive Director Jon Lugbill heading into Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

Jon Lugbill, the executive director of the Richmond-based Sports Backers, is part of a four-person class being inducted to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in April.

Lugbill, a graduate of the University of Virginia, is internationally recognized for his accomplishments as a whitewater canoer. Joining him in the Class of 2022 are former Old Dominion men’s basketball coach Sonny Allen and a pair of former college football stars: ex-UVA defensive back Anthony Poindexter and running back Chris Warren, who played at UVA and Ferrum.

Lugbill, a five-time world champion in the C1 Slalom, seven-time team world champion and three-time World Cup overall gold medalist, for 28 years has led Sports Backers, a nonprofit group designed to inspire Richmond-area community residents to live active lifestyles.

Allen started as ODU’s coach in 1965 and through a decade helped the Monarchs become one of the top Division II programs in the nation. ODU won the 1975 national championship.

Poindexter, from Lynchburg, was the 1993 Group AA player of the year at Jefferson Forest High before becoming a 1998 All-American at UVA, where he was named All-ACC three times. He is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.