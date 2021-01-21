Sports briefs: Alabama hires Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Alabama hires O’Brien
as offensive coordinator
National champion Alabama hired former Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
O’Brien will replace Steve Sarkisian, who left to become head coach of the Texas Longhorns after the national championship game.
O’Brien spent six-plus years as the Texans head coach, going 52-48 with four AFC South titles and four playoff appearances. Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for 4,165 yards in 2018 and 3,852 yards in 2019.
The Texans fired the 51-year-old O’Brien after an 0-4 start last season.
O’Brien returns to the college ranks, where he spent two years as Penn State’s coach in 2012 and 2013. He’ll take over an offense that was one of the nation’s best last season, but must replace Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith, along with quarterback Mac Jones and tailback Najee Harris. All three finished in the top five in the Heisman voting.
Notre Dame on NCAA probation
Notre Dame’s football program is on NCAA probation until next January after admitting to recruiting violations in 2019 in which a now-former assistant had an impermissible in-person meeting with one prospect and sent impermissible text messages to another.
Coach Brian Kelly also was found to have had impermissible off-campus contact with a prospect when he had his picture taken with the prospect at his high school.
The number of official recruiting visits Notre Dame can host in 2020-21 will be reduced by one, from 56 to 55, and there will be 14 days when prospects won’t be allowed to make unofficial visits. The Irish also will impose a seven-day off-campus recruiting ban for the entire staff this spring.
- North Carolina Central, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, will opt out of a spring football season due to concerns about health and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Steve Wilks
- is returning to coaching as the defensive coordinator at Missouri. Wilks took last year off after spending the previous 14 seasons in the NFL. The stint was highlighted by a year as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 and time on the staffs of the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers when those teams made the Super Bowl.
COLLEGE ADMINISTRATION
Scott stepping down
as Pac-12 commissioner
Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott is stepping down at the end of June, ending an 11-year tenure in which the conference landed a transformational billion-dollar television deal but struggled to keep up with some of its Power Five peers when it came to revenue and exposure.
The Pac-12 announced late Wednesday that the 56-year-old Scott and university presidents who make up the league’s executive committee mutually agreed that he would not seek a new contract.
Scott’s current deal was set to expire June 2022, but instead he will finish out this academic year to assist with the transition to his successor.
Under Scott, the Pac-10 became the Pac-12 by adding Colorado and Utah in 2011 and created a football championship game. The additions helped the conference secure a 12-year $3 billion media rights deal with Fox and ESPN that set the standard in the college sports market at the time.
Tennessee hired UCF athletic director Danny White as the Volunteers’ new athletic director just three days after the firing of football coach Jeremy Pruitt and athletic director Phillip Fulmer‘s retirement. White will be Tennessee’s fourth different athletic director since Dave Hart
- took over in September 2011, and his first job will be hiring a new football coach with the Volunteers in the midst of an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations that cost Pruitt his job.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tech women fall to Notre Dame
Destinee Walker scored 16 points to lead four Notre Dame players in double figures as the Fighting Irish (8-6. 6-3) beat ACC foe Virginia Tech 65-60 in a women’s basketball game in Blacksburg.
Aisha Sheppard led the Hokies (7-6, 2-6) with 29 points, shooting 8 for 26 from the field and five for 20 on 3-point attempts. Elizabeth Kitley added 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Javon Greene scored a season-high 25 points, and Josh Oduro had six of his 14 points in the second overtime as the George Mason men’s team edged Saint Joseph’s 87-85 in an Atlantic 10 game on Wednesday night. Oduro added 13 rebounds for his second career double-double. Jordan Miller had 17 points and six rebounds for George Mason (7-6, 3-4). AJ Wilson had 14 points and six blocks. Taylor Funk had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks (1-11, 0-6).
BASEBALL
Catcher Castro returns to Astros
Catcher Jason Castro agreed to a $7 million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros.
This will be Castro’s second stint with the team after he was selected in the first round of the 2008 amateur draft by the Astros and spent his first six MLB seasons with the team.
Castro played for the Angels and the Padres last season where he appeared in 27 games and hit .188 with two homers and nine RBIs. He spent the previous three seasons with the Twins. Castro had his best years with the Astros where he 617 games and was named to the All-Star game in 2013.
Utilityman Daniel Robertson
- agreed to a $900,000, one-year contract with Milwaukee. Robertson batted .333 with no homers and two RBIs in 17 games with San Francisco last season while making appearances at shortstop, second base, third base and the outfield.
