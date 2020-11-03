Sports briefs: Arenado, Gordon each win 8th Gold Glove; Betts gets 5th

BASEBALL
Arenado, Gordon each win eighth Gold Glove
Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado won his eighth consecutive Gold Glove and right fielder Mookie Betts snared his fifth in a row on Tuesday, his first with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers after four with Boston.
Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon also won his eighth Gold Glove — and fourth straight — in his final major league season.
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo earned the honor for the third straight year in the pandemic-shortened season and fourth time overall. He was joined for the first time by Cubs shortstop Javier Báez.
Cincinnati catcher Tucker Barnhart won for the second time and first since 2017. St. Louis second baseman Kolten Wong won for the second year in a row, six days after the Cardinals allowed him to become a free agent rather than exercise his $12.5 million option for 2021.
St. Louis left fielder Tyler O’Neill, Atlanta pitcher Max Fried and San Diego center fielder Trent Grisham were first-time winners.
Cleveland catcher Roberto Pérez was the only player to repeat in the American League, joined by seven first-time winners, including Indians second baseman César Hernández. The others were Seattle first baseman Evan White and shortstop J.P. Crawford, Texas third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa and right fielder Joey Gallo, Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert and Los Angeles Angels pitcher Griffin Canning.
The 36-year-old Gordon announced his retirement in September.
Gold Gloves are presented annually by Rawlings. Because of the shortened season, the awards were based on the Society for American Baseball Research’s Defensive Index.
From 2013-19, the index was about 25% of the total, with the rest voting by major league managers and up to six coaches per team.
TENNIS
Humbert ousts Tsitsipas at Paris Masters
Ugo Humbert upset second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas following a hard-fought contest of more than three hours to reach the third round at the Paris Masters.
The 34th-ranked Frenchman won 7-6 (4), 6-7 (6), 7-6 (3) for one of the biggest wins of his young career. Humbert was outside the top 700 three years ago and only started playing regularly on the main Tour last season.
It was Humbert’s second top-10 win following his victory against fifth-ranked Daniil Medvedev at the Hamburg Open in September. Humbert will take on Marin Cilic in his next match.
Tsitsipas saved three match points in the second tiebreaker to force a decider but Humbert finally came out on top of their contest with a total of 46 winners.
Wawrinka dropped only seven points on his first serve and saved the two break points he faced in the third game of the opening set. He will next face Tommy Paul.
Also, qualifier Norbert Gombos beat No. 8 seed David Goffin 6-4, 7-6 (6) to advance to the third round.
BOXING
Povetkin tests positive for COVID-19
Alexander Povetkin’s rematch with Dillian Whyte for the WBC interim heavyweight title was postponed Tuesday after the Russian boxer tested positive for the coronavirus.
Promoter Eddie Hearn said the fight on Nov. 21 in London could not go ahead because of Povetkin’s positive test, but it would be rescheduled for January.
Povetkin, an Olympic gold medalist with a 36-2-1 pro record, knocked out Whyte (27-2) in their first fight in August. Povetkin’s only losses came when he fought for heavyweight titles against Wladimir Klitschko in 2013 and Anthony Joshua in 2018.
HOCKEY
Wings sign Mantha to four-year deal
The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Anthony Mantha to a four-year contract Tuesday with an average annual value of $5.7 million.
Mantha, 26, has played five seasons in the NHL — all with Detroit. He scored 16 goals with 22 assists last season, ranking third on the team with 38 points. That was despite playing only 43 games because of injury problems.
Mantha scored a career-high 25 goals in 2018-19.
BASKETBALL
Two-time Hawks all-star Johnson dies
Eddie Johnson, the two-time All-Star for the Atlanta Hawks whose career was shortened by arrests which led to a ban from the NBA and life sentence in prison, has died. He was 65.
Mr. Johnson passed away on Oct. 26. His death was confirmed Tuesday by Rocker-Cusack Mortuary in Leesburg, Fla.
Mr. Johnson was a third-round pick from Auburn by the Hawks in the 1977 NBA draft. He became an immediate contributor and then starter for the Hawks.
Because of his explosive first step, Mr. Johnson earned the nickname “Fast Eddie” and averaged 15.1 points in 10 NBA seasons.
He set a career high by averaging 19.1 points for the Hawks in the 1980-81 season. He started in the 1980 and 1981 All-Star Games.
The Hawks traded Mr. Johnson to Cleveland for Johnny Davis on Feb. 10, 1986. Mr. Johnson signed with Seattle in 1987. He received a lifetime suspension from the NBA in 1987 for his cocaine use.
Mr. Johnson was 53 when, according to the Florida Department of Corrections website, he received a mandatory life sentence in 2008 after he was found guilty of sexual assault on an 8-year-old girl.
Mr. Johnson was serving the life sentence at Santa Rosa Correctional Institution in Milton, Fla., when an undisclosed illness led to his death.
— The Associated Press