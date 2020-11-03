Sports briefs: Arenado, Gordon each win 8th Gold Glove; Betts gets 5th

It was Humbert’s second top-10 win following his victory against fifth-ranked Daniil Medvedev at the Hamburg Open in September. Humbert will take on Marin Cilic in his next match.

Tsitsipas saved three match points in the second tiebreaker to force a decider but Humbert finally came out on top of their contest with a total of 46 winners.

Wawrinka dropped only seven points on his first serve and saved the two break points he faced in the third game of the opening set. He will next face Tommy Paul.

Also, qualifier Norbert Gombos beat No. 8 seed David Goffin 6-4, 7-6 (6) to advance to the third round.

BOXING

Povetkin tests positive for COVID-19

Alexander Povetkin’s rematch with Dillian Whyte for the WBC interim heavyweight title was postponed Tuesday after the Russian boxer tested positive for the coronavirus.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said the fight on Nov. 21 in London could not go ahead because of Povetkin’s positive test, but it would be rescheduled for January.