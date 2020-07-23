NFL
Rookie receivers Jeudy, Lamb agree to deals
The Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys officially have their prized rookie receivers in the fold.
Denver and Jerry Jeudy, the 15th pick in this year’s draft, agreed to terms on a four-year, $15 million contract that includes an $8.6 million signing bonus. The Cowboys agreed to a four-year, $14 million contract ($7.8 million guaranteed) with CeeDee Lamb, the 17th overall pick.
Jeudy joins fellow rookie K.J. Hamler and rising star Courtland Sutton on a refurbished offense in Denver that is led by second-year quarterback Drew Lock.
Lamb joins a young Dallas receiving corps led by 26-year-old Amari Cooper and third-year player Michael Gallup, who is coming off his first 1,000-yard season.
An All-American as a junior at OU, Lamb, who skipped his final season, had 2,485 yards receiving and 25 touchdowns his final two seasons with the Sooners.
Chicago released tight end Ben Braunecker. Undrafted out of Harvard in 2016, Braunecker caught 13 passes for 142 yards in 47 games for Chicago. The Bears now have eight tight ends on their roster, including second-round draft pick Cole Kmet and veteran newcomer Jimmy Graham
NHL
Status of Hurricanes’ Hamilton unclear
Carolina Hurricanes All-Star defenseman Dougie Hamilton didn’t practice Thursday, and his status is unclear as the team prepares for the return to play next week.
The team’s website reported Wednesday that Hamilton left that day’s practice early “in some visible discomfort.” Asked about Hamilton not practicing, coach Rod Brind’Amour said only that Hamilton is “unfit to play at this moment” and offered no specifics as the league has prohibited teams from disclosing whether a player is injured or ill.
Hamilton went down with a broken left leg in January that sidelined him until the NHL suspended the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he had returned for the beginning of training camp.
Hamilton had 14 goals and 26 assists in 47 regular-season games. With Hamilton injured alongside fellow defenseman Brett Pesce, the Hurricanes acquired defensemen Sami Vatanen from New Jersey and Brady Skjei from the New York Rangers at the February trade deadline.
BOXING
‘Iron Mike’ returning to the ring
Mike Tyson is coming back to boxing at age 54.
The former heavyweight champion will meet four-division champion Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match on Sept. 12 in Carson, Calif.
Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in history when he won the title in 1986 at age 20 and for a time was the most feared fighter in boxing. But his career became littered with distractions and he hasn’t boxed since 2005 after losing his second straight fight.
He has occasionally teased a return with workout videos and it’s finally scheduled to happen.
Jones, 51, won titles in the middleweight, super middleweight and light heavyweight before moving up to win the heavyweight title in 2003, becoming the first former middleweight champion to do so in 106 years.
SOCCER
Chicago reaches Challenge Cup title game
Bianca St. Georges and Rachel Hill scored early, and the Chicago Red Stars held off determined Sky Blue 3-2 late Wednesday night in Sandy, Utah, to earn a spot in the Challenge Cup final.
The Red Stars, who fell to North Carolina in last year’s National Women’s Soccer League championship game,, will meet the Houston Dash on Sunday in the tournament’s title game.
The Dash, who had never made the playoffs in seven seasons in the league, defeated the Portland Thorns 1-0 in the earlier semifinal.
The sixth-seeded Red Stars, who had only scored two goals in the tournament before the semifinal, built a 3-0 lead in the game but No. 7 Sky Blue threatened with a pair of late goals.
Vancouver advances to MLS knockout round
Yordy Reyna and Cristian Dajome scored six minutes apart in the second half, third-string goalkeeper Thomas Hasal had a clean sheet in his first Major League Soccer start, and the Vancouver Whitecaps advanced to the MLS is Back Tournament’s knockout stage with a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Fire in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
The Whitecaps have clinched one of the four wild card spots while their opponent in the round of 16 has yet to be determined. Chicago also had three points in Group B but has been eliminated on goal differential.
Late Wednesday, Ethan Finlay scored a pair of first-half goals for Minnesota United, but Jonathan Lewis’ third goal of the season early in the second half gave the Colorado Rapids a 2-2 draw.
The draw locked up second place in Group D for Minnesota, which had already clinched a spot in the knockout round of the tournament. The Loons (4-0-1) remained unbeaten on the season and will next play Columbus in the round of 16 on Tuesday. Colorado (2-2-1) had previously been eliminated.
NBA
Study: League scores high in diversity
A diversity report for racial and gender hiring in the NBA found more people of color serving as general managers and more women filling team management roles.
The report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida assigned an overall A-minus score, with an A-plus for racial hiring and a B for gender hiring. The report examined a range of positions at the league headquarters and within franchises from the start of the 2019-20 season, then updated data this month as the league prepared to restart play amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Most notably, people of color represented 28% of general managers for a 24-year high at the start of the season, then reached 40% with the July update. The study also found that women filled 33% of team management positions, the highest mark in two decades after the overall gender score had fallen on each of the previous two report cards.
TIDES director Richard Lapchick, the lead report author, said the NBA “has been and continues to be the highest scoring men’s league when you’re combining race and gender hiring practices.”
