Sports briefs: Buccaneers add to stable with Fournette

NFL
Fournette joins Buccaneers
Leonard Fournette will join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are stockpiling playmakers to help Tom Brady be successful with his new team.
Fournette, who was drafted fourth overall in 2017, was released Monday by Jacksonville and became a free agent after clearing waivers. He helped Jacksonville reach the AFC championship game as a rookie and topped 1,000 rushing two of three seasons there.
With the Bucs, he will join a Brady-led offense featuring more talented playmakers than the six-time Super Bowl winner has ever had to work with at one time.
In addition to Pro Bowl receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, and starting running back Ronald Jones, Brady’s list of options has grown to also include former New England teammate Rob Gronkowski and running back LeSean McCoy.
Fournette is coming off the best overall season of his career, rushing for 1,152 yards and accounting for another 522 yards on 76 pass receptions in 2019.
Colts’ Kelly becomes league’s highest-paid center
The Indianapolis Colts signed starting center Ryan Kelly to a reported four-year, $50 million contract extension. The deal makes Kelly the highest-paid center in the league.
Kelly was Indy’s first-round draft pick in 2016, No. 18 overall, and has 51 starts over four seasons. He’s called out blocking assignments for one of the league’s top offensive lines the past two seasons and was rewarded last season with his first Pro Bowl trip.
The Colts were the only NFL team to use the same starting five in all 16 games last season and all five return this season. Last season, Indianapolis finished seventh in the NFL in rushing offense and tied for ninth in sacks allowed.
Newton officially named Patriots’ starting QB
Cam Newton is officially the new starting quarterback of the New England Patriots. A source said that Newton was announced as the starter during a team meeting Thursday.
The move was expected after the 2015 league MVP outperformed second-year Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer during training camp. Newton, who signed with the Patriots in July after being released by Carolina, succeeds Tom Brady following his departure to Tampa Bay in free agency.
The biggest questions about Newton entering camp surrounded his health. He appeared in only two games for the Panthers last season before being placed on injured reserve with a broken bone in his foot, which required surgery. He also had surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder before the 2019 season.
He’s shown no signs of either bothering him during camp and has consistently been the most accurate passer in practice.
Seahawks re-sign Gordon
The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back wide receiver Josh Gordon on a one-year deal even as the talented pass catcher awaits reinstatement by the NFL after his latest suspension.
Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL last December for violating the league’s drug policy. He tested positive for performance enhancers and “substances of abuse,” the league said. He applied for reinstatement in June and is still awaiting word from the league.
Gordon, 29, has been suspended eight times overall by either his team or the NFL, including six times since 2013, mostly for violating the league’s policies on banned substances.
Gordon signed with Seattle midway through last season after he was released by New England. He made a strong impression in the Seahawks locker room even with limited production on the field. Gordon had just seven catches for 139 yards over five games. But he found an advocate in quarterback Russell Wilson (Collegiate), who made a connection with Gordon during his short time with the Seahawks.
Tennessee signed four-time Pro Bowl kicker Stephen Gostkowski and waived fellow kicker Greg Joseph
- . Gostkowski won three Super Bowls in 14 seasons with New England. He has made 374 of 428 (87.4%) of his field goal attempts in his career. His percentage ranks fifth-best in NFL history. Gostkowski, 36, is the Patriots’ all-time leading scorer with 1,775 points. He’s also second in NFL history with 205 postseason points.
- Hoping to offset the loss of expe
cted rookie starter Grant Delpit for the season due to an injury, Cleveland acquired safety Ronnie Harrison
- in a trade with Jacksonville, which will receive a fifth-round pick in 2021. Harrison brings experience and size. The 6-foot-3, 214-pounder made 22 starts for Jacksonville, which selected him in the third round of the 2018 draft. He’s played in 28 games and made 103 tackles along with three interceptions.
San Francisco placed receiver Tavon Austin on injured reserve with a knee injury and activated receiver Richie James Jr.
- from the non-football injury list. James broke his wrist during offseason workouts. James, a seventh-round pick in 2018, has been the team’s primary returner for punts and kicks the past two years.
CYCLING
Lutsenko wins first Tour stage; Yates retains lead
On paper at least, Stage 6 of the Tour de France looked interesting, with a steep ascent toward the end that the 117-year-old race was scaling for the first time and which seemed like it might tempt top contenders to test each other out on the rugged, narrow mountain road.
But the Tour’s top riders turned the mountain into a molehill, ruining race organizers’ best-laid plans.
Instead of seeing a reckoning between the favorites, the Tour saw Alexey Lutsenko surge alone up the previously unclimbed Lusette pass to earn his first stage victory in his fifth Tour de France.
Adam Yates kept the overall race lead, as he and other contenders for victory in Paris stayed bunched together as a group, waiting for bigger mountains that come later in the three-week Tour, starting this weekend in the Pyrenees.
GOLF
LPGA will use carts
to combat heat
Players can ride in carts during practice rounds and caddies can use them during the tournament to cope with the extreme heat expected for the ANA Inspiration next week in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
The LPGA announced the decision on its website Thursday.
Traditionally the first major of the season, the ANA Inspiration was moved from the first weekend in April to Sept. 10-13 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the tour to shut down for five months.
Temperatures are expected to range from 105 to 115 degrees during the tournament. Caddies can choose to walk and push carts are an option. The LPGA said players can ride in carts during the practice rounds, but walking is required during the championship.
ELSEWHERE
Jarret Doege will get the start at quarterback when West Virginia opens the season next week at home against Eastern Kentucky. Doege, a junior, beat out senior Austin Kendall
- in preseason camp.
Nina Bocharova
- , an Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast in the first Soviet Union team sent to a games, died at 95. Bocharova was the Soviet all-around national champion in 1949 and ’51 then part of a dominant team at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics. She won gold medals in the team event and individual balance beam, plus silvers in the all-around and team event for portable apparatus.
— The Associated Press