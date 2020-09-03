Sports briefs: Buccaneers add to stable with Fournette

The biggest questions about Newton entering camp surrounded his health. He appeared in only two games for the Panthers last season before being placed on injured reserve with a broken bone in his foot, which required surgery. He also had surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder before the 2019 season.

He’s shown no signs of either bothering him during camp and has consistently been the most accurate passer in practice.

Seahawks re-sign Gordon

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back wide receiver Josh Gordon on a one-year deal even as the talented pass catcher awaits reinstatement by the NFL after his latest suspension.

Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL last December for violating the league’s drug policy. He tested positive for performance enhancers and “substances of abuse,” the league said. He applied for reinstatement in June and is still awaiting word from the league.

Gordon, 29, has been suspended eight times overall by either his team or the NFL, including six times since 2013, mostly for violating the league’s policies on banned substances.