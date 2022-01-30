Sports briefs: Castroneves wins Rolex 24 again

Canada beat the United States for just the second time in 37 years, a 2-0 victory in Hamilton, Ontario, on goals by Cyle Larin and Sam Adekugbe to take another big step toward reaching the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

The U.S stumbled on the road for the fourth time in five qualifiers but remains on track to return to the World Cup if it wins its remaining two home games, the first an encounter with El Salvador on Wednesday night in what could be subzero temperatures at St. Paul, Minn.

Canada beat the U.S. in qualifying for the first time since 1980 and leads North and Central America and the Caribbean with 22 points. The U.S. is second with 18 points.

Dempsey, Solo, Boxx among six in hall class

Clint Dempsey, Hope Solo and Shannon Boxx were among six people elected to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame.