Sports briefs: Castroneves wins Rolex 24 again

AUTO RACING
Castroneves wins Rolex 24 again
What a year for Helio Castroneves, the ageless Spiderman of motorsports.
Castroneves climbed the fence for the third time this calendar year Sunday after earning another crown jewel victory, this time a second consecutive win in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The Brazilian closed out the race for Meyer Shank Racing, the team that helped him win a record-tying fourth Indianapolis 500 last May.
Castroneves in the No. 60 Acura held off Ricky Taylor over the final hour of the twice-round-the-clock race — an ironic close because Castroneves won his first career Rolex watch 365 days ago as Taylor’s teammate in the No. 10 Acura.
Castroneves denied Wayne Taylor Racing a fourth consecutive win at Daytona International Speedway, where he climbed the fence with his team in celebration.
The win for Michael Shank came on the 10th anniversary of Shank’s first victory in North America’s most prestigious sports car race. That win in the 50th running of the Rolex with the late Justin Wilson and NASCAR driver AJ Allmendinger gave Shank’s fledgling program credibility, and Castroneves since May has helped Shank show the team is a legitimate force.
Castroneves will drive the full IndyCar season for Shank this year in a two-car effort that includes his former Penske teammate Simon Pagenaud. Shank grabbed both Castroneves and Pagenaud to help his full-time IMSA sports car drivers Olivier Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist win the 60th running of the Rolex.
GOLF
Ko holds off Kang for LPGA title
Lydia Ko pulled ahead with a birdie on the 15th hole and matched scores with Danielle Kang the rest of the way, closing with a 3-under 69 for a one-shot victory on a chilly Sunday in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in Boca Raton, Fla.
Ko won for the second straight season after enduring a three-year slump and picked up the 17th victory of her LPGA Tour career.
Kang, who closed with a 68, was trying to win back-to-back for the second time in three years. She won the season-opening Tournament of Champions a week ago in Orlando, Fla.
Ko finished at 14-under 274.
SOCCER
Canada blanks U.S. men
Canada beat the United States for just the second time in 37 years, a 2-0 victory in Hamilton, Ontario, on goals by Cyle Larin and Sam Adekugbe to take another big step toward reaching the World Cup for the first time since 1986.
The U.S stumbled on the road for the fourth time in five qualifiers but remains on track to return to the World Cup if it wins its remaining two home games, the first an encounter with El Salvador on Wednesday night in what could be subzero temperatures at St. Paul, Minn.
Canada beat the U.S. in qualifying for the first time since 1980 and leads North and Central America and the Caribbean with 22 points. The U.S. is second with 18 points.
Dempsey, Solo, Boxx among six in hall class
Clint Dempsey, Hope Solo and Shannon Boxx were among six people elected to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame.
Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton and referee Esse Baharmast also were voted in and will be inducted May 21 at the Hall in Frisco, Texas, along with Christie Pearce, who was elected last year and deferred her induction.
Dempsey, a three-time U.S. Soccer Federation player of the year, tied Landon Donovan for a U.S. record 57 international goals and made 141 appearances for the national team from 2004 to 2017.
Solo made 202 international appearances from 2000 to 2016 and was part of U.S. championship teams at the 2011 Women’s World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. She was voted top goalkeeper at the 2011 and 2015 Women’s World Cups.
Boxx was a midfielder who scored 27 goals in 195 international appearances from 2003 to 2015.
Hamilton, elected from the veteran ballot, was part of the U.S. championship team at the 1991 Women’s World Cup and made 71 international appearances from 1987 to 1995.
Etcheverry, also chosen from the veteran ballot, was a three-time Major League Soccer champion with D.C. United from 1996 to 2003 and was voted league MVP in 1998.
NBA
Grizzlies whip Wizards behind Morant
Ja Morant scored 34 points, his sixth straight game of at least 30 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies built an early lead in a 115-95 victory over the visiting Washington Wizards.
Kyle Kuzma led Washington with 30 points and eight rebounds. The Wizards have lost five straight.
LeBron James
- has continued swelling in his left knee and was not with the Los Angeles Lakers for Sunday’s game at the Atlanta Hawks. James missed his third straight game. He left the team early to return to Los Angeles for treatment. Guard
Kendrick Nunn
- was out with a right knee bone bruise.
HIGH SCHOOL
Celebration of life set for top Springers fan
A celebration of life will be held Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. at New Bridge Baptist Church for Robert “Stoney” Jones, a longtime supporter of Highland Springs High School athletics who died recently.
A Times-Dispatch article in 1999 said that for 47 years Mr. Jones had “served as the manager/ballboy/good-will ambassador, etc., for the Springers.” During that time, he missed just five out of more than 500 football games. He was recognized before the 1999 homecoming game as the Springers’ No. 1 fan.