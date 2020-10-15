Sports briefs: Coronavirus claims Hall of Famer Fred Dean

PRO FOOTBALL
Coronavirus claims Hall of Famer Fred Dean
Pro Football Hall of Famer Fred Dean, a fearsome pass rusher who was a key part of the launch of the San Francisco 49ers’ dynasty, died from coronavirus Wednesday night at 68.
Dean was hospitalized last week with the coronavirus and was on a ventilator and in intensive care, according to former teammate Dwight Hicks.
Dean was an undersized pass rusher who began his career as a second-round pick with the San Diego Chargers in 1975 and ended it in the Hall of Fame after being named an All-Pro twice and making four Pro Bowls.
Dean was an All-Pro for the Chargers in 1980 but had his biggest impact after being traded to San Francisco during the 1981 season.
The Niners were just starting to take off under coach Bill Walsh and quarterback Joe Montana, and Dean was the final piece they needed to become champions.
Dean compiled 93½ career sacks, according to the 49ers, but the number is unofficial because sacks were not an official NFL statistic until 1982. His career best was 17½ in 1983, including a then-NFL record six in one game against New Orleans.
NBA
Clippers hire Lue to succeed Rivers as coach
Tyronn Lue agreed to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Clippers.
Lue will replace Doc Rivers, who coached the Clippers for the past seven seasons and is now coaching the Philadelphia 76ers. Lue, 43, was on Rivers’ staff this season when the Clippers wasted a 3-1 lead over Denver and lost in the Western Conference semifinals.
Lue, who won two NBA championships as a player with the Los Angeles Lakers, led Cleveland to its first-ever NBA championship in 2016 and went 128-83 in parts of four seasons as Cavs coach. He also coached the team to the NBA Finals in 2017.
Morey resigns as Rockets’ GM
Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is stepping down on his own accord.
Morey caused an international uproar last year when he tweeted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. His tweet was in reference to pro-democracy demonstrations in the semiautonomous Chinese territory that had been mired in escalating violence between protesters and law enforcement.
The tweet caused businesses in China to cut ties with the Rockets and broadcasters there refused to air the team’s games this season. NBA telecasts in China, however, resumed during the recent NBA Finals.
The Rockets have made the playoffs 10 times since Morey was hired in 2007, including the past eight seasons for the longest active streak in the NBA.
nascar
Martinsville to have limit of 1,000 fans
Martinsville Speedway will allow just 1,000 fans in its grandstands for its Nov. 1 Cup Series playoffs race.
The 1,000-fan limit will also be in effect for each of the other events that weekend, playoff races in the Gander Truck Series on Oct. 30 and the Xfinity Series on Oct. 31.
The crowd size limit means the races are already sold out. According to the track’s website, no tickets are available for sale for the weekend’s events.
The track has grandstand capacity of about 44,000, but 1,000 is the limit under the state’s current pandemic-related Phase 3 rules.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Cincinnati-Tulsa game postponed by virus
No. 8 Cincinnati’s game at Tulsa on Saturday has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among Bearcats players. The game has been rescheduled for Dec. 5.
The number of players who have tested positive or have been quarantined through contact tracing has not been revealed by Cincinnati. Cincinnati is next scheduled to play Oct. 24 at No. 17 SMU.
Overall, it is the fifth major college game that had been slated to be played this week to be rescheduled, and the fourth since Sunday.
Former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden
- was released from a hospital after being treated for COVID-19. The 90-year-old college Hall of Famer spent a week in the hospital. Bowden coached Florida State for 34 years and is second on the career victories list in major college football with 357. His teams won national championships in 1993 and 1999.
golf
Hatton leads after first round of CJ Cup
Tyrrell Hatton felt grumpy from not getting much sleep, and then he felt he was in a dream when he was 5 under through the opening five holes of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in North Las Vegas, Nev.
The reality of Thursday was that even coming off an emotional win at Wentworth and a long trip from London across eight time zones, Hatton hasn’t lost his touch. He tied the course record of 7-under 65 for a one-shot lead.
Hatton posted the lowest competitive round at Shadow Creek, mainly because this is the first PGA Tour event at the prestigious club.
Xander Schauffele birdied the par-5 18th for a 66 and was one shot behind, along with Russell Henley. Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan were another shot back.
ELSEWHERE
The Ottawa Senators signed forward Evgenii Dadonov
- to a three-year, $15 million contract. Dadonov had 25 goals and 22 assists in 69 games with Florida last season. The Russian led the Panthers with a career-best 11 power-play goals. Dadonov has scored at least 25 goals in each of the Past three seasons.
- The New York Rangers agreed to terms with goaltender
Alexandar Georgiev on a $4.85 million, two-year contract. The 24-year-old is expected to back up Igor Shesterkin next season after the Rangers bought out longtime face of the franchise Henrik Lundqvist
- . Georgiev went 17-14-2 with a 3.04 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 34 games last season for New York.
- Former London Marathon winner
Daniel Wanjiru
- was banned for four years for doping. A blood test from March 9, 2019, showed an “extraordinarily high” hemoglobin level, the AIU said.
