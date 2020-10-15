Sports briefs: Coronavirus claims Hall of Famer Fred Dean

The Rockets have made the playoffs 10 times since Morey was hired in 2007, including the past eight seasons for the longest active streak in the NBA.

nascar

Martinsville to have limit of 1,000 fans

Martinsville Speedway will allow just 1,000 fans in its grandstands for its Nov. 1 Cup Series playoffs race.

The 1,000-fan limit will also be in effect for each of the other events that weekend, playoff races in the Gander Truck Series on Oct. 30 and the Xfinity Series on Oct. 31.

The crowd size limit means the races are already sold out. According to the track’s website, no tickets are available for sale for the weekend’s events.

The track has grandstand capacity of about 44,000, but 1,000 is the limit under the state’s current pandemic-related Phase 3 rules.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Cincinnati-Tulsa game postponed by virus

No. 8 Cincinnati’s game at Tulsa on Saturday has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among Bearcats players. The game has been rescheduled for Dec. 5.