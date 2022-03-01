Sports briefs: Cowboys' Prescott undergoes surgery on non-throwing shoulder

NFL

Cowboys’ Prescott had surgery

on non-throwing shoulder

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder after the season, a procedure coach Mike McCarthy said was a clean-up for an issue that isn’t a concern.

McCarthy said he expects Prescott to be available for offseason work. The coach said he didn’t think the left shoulder bothered Prescott during the season.

It was the third surgery in less than 18 months for Prescott. The first two surgeries were to repair the compound fracture and dislocation of Prescott’s right ankle in Week 5 of the 2020 season. Prescott also dealt with right shoulder and calf strains last year.

49ers’ Garoppolo to

undergo shoulder surgery

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is undergoing offseason surgery, but not for the thumb injury that forced him to miss a Week 17 game against Houston.

According to ESPN, Garoppolo will have shoulder surgery to repair an injury suffered in San Francisco’s playoff victory over Dallas.

ESPN reported that Garoppolo will resume throwing around July and that his trade status is not expected to be impacted by the procedure. It’s widely anticipated Garoppolo will be traded this offseason and a deal can officially be completed on March 16, which is the start of the new league year.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Daniels, No. 11 Villanova

hold off No. 9 Providence

Caleb Daniels scored 20 points as No. 11 Villanova beat No. 9 Providence 76-74 in a fantastic Big East matchup.

The Big East regular-season champion Friars (24-4, 14-3) and Wildcats could not shake the other over the final furious minutes. Providence’s A.J. Reeves hit a 3-pointer from long distance that brought the Friars within 62-60. Justin Moore hit a 3 for Villanova, and that was answered by one from Providence’s Jared Bynum.

Later, Justin Minaya buried a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left that pulled Providence within 69-68, but the Wildcats survived Providence’s press and sealed the win from the free throw line.

Josiah-Jordan James

scored a career-high 23 points as No. 13 Tennessee overcame a slow start to beat host Georgia. With Georgia leading 44-43, James hit 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to spark a 11-0 run by Tennessee (22-7, 13-4 SEC). Georgia (6-24, 1-16) has lost 18 of 19 games.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Richmond ravages St. Bonaventure

The University of Richmond men’s lacrosse team came off a triple-overtime win and have the nation’s No. 10 team on deck. In a prime time to slip, the Spiders didn’t.

Dalton Young scored six goals, and Ryan Lanchbury added five with four assists as UR routed St. Bonaventure 17-3 on Tuesday at Robins Stadium. The Spiders (3-1) were coming off Saturday’s 16-15 win at Towson in triple-OT and head to No. 10 Duke on Saturday. The Bonnies fell to 2-2.

NBA

Grizzlies’ Morant lights up Spurs for career-best 52 points

Memphis’ Ja Morant scored a career-high 52 points in the Grizzlies 118-105 victory over visiting San Antonio on Monday night.

Morant scored 13 consecutive points in the fourth quarter to break the game open, following up a career-best 46 points in a win Saturday at Chicago by connecting on 22 of 30 from the field. Morant’s performance was the first 50-point game in Grizzlies franchise history.

The Spurs’ loss left coach Gregg Popovich one game short of tying Don Nelson for the most regular-season wins by an NBA coach.

Lakers cut Jordan, sign Augustin

The Los Angeles Lakers waived center DeAndre Jordan and signed veteran point guard D.J. Augustin.

Jordan was a flop in his only season with the Lakers, who signed the 14-year veteran in September. He has been stuck to the Lakers’ bench since Christmas, appearing in only five games.Jordan averaged 4.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while struggling to fit into Los Angeles’ system on offense and defense.

Augustin appeared in 34 games for Houston this season, averaging 5.4 points and 2.2 assists per game in his 14th NBA campaign. The Rockets waived him Feb. 11.

Charlotte agreed to a 10-day contract with two-time former All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas

. Thomas, 33, hasn’t seen significant playing time in the NBA since the 2019-20 season, when he played 40 games for the Washington Wizards and averaged 12.2 points. He has bounced around this season, playing a combined five games for the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas.

NHL

Slumping Caps fall to Maple Leafs

Rasmus Sandin scored the go-ahead goal with 3:23 left, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Capitals 5-3 on Monday night, handing Washington a sixth consecutive home loss and third overall.

The Capitals bounced back after falling behind less than three minutes in, and dug out of a 3-1 hole to tie it in the third period on Tom Wilson’s second goal of the game. Vitek Vanecek stopped the first 16 shots he faced in relief of Ilya Samsonov, but couldn’t make a save on Sandin’s shot after young defenseman Martin Fehervary was stripped of the puck in the corner.

Pierre Engvall added an empty-netter with 1:01 left to seal Washington’s 10th loss in its past 13 home games.

Samsonov was after giving up three goals on 10 shots.

ELSEWHERE

Bob Baffert sued Churchill Downs and track leadership in federal court, seeking to overturn the embattled Hall of Fame trainer’s two-year suspension on grounds it violated his due process rights. The historic track suspended Baffert last spring through 2023 and cited a recent spate of failed drug tests by his horses, including now-deceased colt Medina Spirit after he won the Kentucky Derby. Kentucky racing stewards last week disqualified Medina Spirit

and handed Baffert a 90-day suspension and $7,500 fine.

Seattle University removed the interim tag and made Chris Victor its permanent head coach. Victor took over the Redhawks’ program after Jim Hayford

resigned in November. With Victor in charge, the Redhawks are 22-8 overall, 13-4 and in in second place in the Western Athletic Conference entering the final week of the regular season. The 22 wins are the most for Seattle as a Division I program since the 1963-64 season.

Atlanta United midfielder

Luiz Araujo

will miss about four weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury while scoring the team’s first goal of the season, which came in a 3-1 victory Sunday over Kansas City.

— From staff and wire reports