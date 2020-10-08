Sports briefs: DiBenedetto staying with Wood Brothers in 2021

NASCAR
Bowyer to retire at end of 2020
Clint Bowyer will retire at the end of the NASCAR Cup season and join the Fox Sports booth as an analyst.
Bowyer, in his 15th full season, heads into Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway facing elimination from the playoffs. He’s 11th in the 12-driver field that will be trimmed by four for the next round.
In a media availability earlier Thursday, the 41-year-old gave no indication he planned to announce his retirement hours later. But in a a two-page letter later posted to Twitter, Bowyer said he’s moving full-time into television.
Bowyer is a popular veteran who has driven Fords, Chevrolets and Toyotas during his career with Richard Childress Racing, Michael Waltrip Racing and now Stewart-Haas Racing. Bowyer has 10 career Cup wins and finished a career-best second in the 2012 standings. He’s made the playoffs in each of the past three seasons.
Team Penske found a one-year solution for Matt DiBenedetto while building a long-term plan to move Austin Cindric
- to the Cup Series. DiBenedetto’s contract was extended to drive for Wood Brothers Racing in 2021. Cindric, currently competing in the Xfinity Series for Penske, will take over the seat in 2022. Cindric will compete in the Xfinity Series next season as well as select Cup races. Cindric showed this season he is ready for a promotion to NASCAR’s top series, a move that could have cost DiBenedetto his seat with the Penske-affiliated team.
- The NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the Class of 2021 has been postponed. The event, which was set to take place Feb. 5, hopefully will take place in early 2022. The Class of 2021 consists of
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Red Farmer, Mike Stefanik and Ralph Seagraves
- .
NHL
Hurricanes’ Williams to retire
Carolina Hurricanes forward Justin Williams is retiring after 19 NHL seasons and three Stanley Cup championships.
Williams made the announcement after spending his final three seasons in a second stint with Carolina, where he won the Cup for the first time in 2006.
Williams, 39, had 320 goals and 477 assists for 797 points in 1,264 games with the Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals. He helped the Kings with the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoffs’ MVP for the 2014 title run.
Williams had seven goals and eight assists in nine career Game 7s, earning him the nickname “Mr. Game 7.” The 15 career points in Game 7s are the most by any player in NHL history, while Williams’ teams went 8-1 in those games.
The Chicago Blackhawks will not re-sign goaltender Corey Crawford
- in free agency, parting with a key member of its Stanley Cup-winning core and potentially signaling a more extensive rebuild for one of the NHL’s marquee franchises. Crawford, who turns 36 on Dec. 31, went 16-20 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average this season. He helped the franchise to Stanley Cup titles in 2013 and 2015.
- The New Jersey Devils have placed veteran goaltender
Cory Schneider
- on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out the final two years of his contract. Schneider, 34, has two years remaining on the seven-year, $42 million contract. He had hip surgery after the Devils made the playoffs in the 2017-18 season and has struggled the past two years.
- The New Jersey Devils acquired defenseman
Ryan Murray
- from the Columbus Blue Jackets for a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft. The 27-year-old Murray, the No. 2 overall pick in 2012, had two goals and seven assists in 27 games last season with the Blue Jackets, and added goal in nine playoff games. In 347 regular-season games in seven NHL seasons, all with Columbus, he has 15 goals and 95 assists.
SOCCER
D.C. United parts ways with Olsen
Ben Olsen is out as head coach of D.C. United amid a disappointing season, but the team said he will likely have a new role in the organization.
Olsen, a former standout player at UVA, has led D.C. United for the past decade. But the team has won just two matches since it returned from the MLS is Back tournament in Florida and sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. Assistant Chad Ashton will serve as interim coach.
Olsen played for D.C. United from 1998 to 2009 and took over as head coach in 2010. The team went 113-137-84 during his tenure and made the playoffs in five of the past six years. United won the U.S. Open Cup in 2013. He was named MLS coach of the year in 2014.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
SEC threatens fines, suspensions for no masks
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey is threatening schools with $100,000 fines and individuals with suspensions if coaches fail to keep masks on during games as the league tries to play through the coronavirus pandemic.
A memo from Sankey to conference coaches and athletic directors, dated Oct. 6, includes a section on “Masks and Sideline Hygiene.” The memo was obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday and first reported by ESPN.
The SEC’s return to practice and play protocols require the wearing of face coverings on the sideline by all coaches and team personnel to mitigate the spread of the virus. A Sept. 30 memo after the opening weekend of the SEC season included a reminder to coaches to be mindful of masking up and following other sideline protocols.
According to the latest memo, going forward SEC schools will be “assessed a $100,000 reduction in Conference revenue” for failure to adhere to requirements. Repeat offenders will face an increase in lost revenue by $100,000 per offense and even suspensions, the memo said.
- Florida Atlantic’s game at Southern Mississippi on Saturday has been postponed because COVID-19 issues. The Owls were unable to play Georgia Southern last month because of their COVID-19 problems. They were also scheduled to host South Florida, but the Bulls had to pull out because of contract tracing related to their game against Notre Dame. FAU played its first game last week, beating Charlotte 21-17 at home.
- Auburn All-SEC llinebacker
K.J. Britt
- will undergo thumb surgery and is out indefinitely. Britt leads the team with 23 tackles through two games, including one tackle for loss. He was a first-team Associated Press All-SEC pick last season and is a team captain.
— The Associated Press