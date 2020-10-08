Sports briefs: DiBenedetto staying with Wood Brothers in 2021

Olsen played for D.C. United from 1998 to 2009 and took over as head coach in 2010. The team went 113-137-84 during his tenure and made the playoffs in five of the past six years. United won the U.S. Open Cup in 2013. He was named MLS coach of the year in 2014.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

SEC threatens fines, suspensions for no masks

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey is threatening schools with $100,000 fines and individuals with suspensions if coaches fail to keep masks on during games as the league tries to play through the coronavirus pandemic.

A memo from Sankey to conference coaches and athletic directors, dated Oct. 6, includes a section on “Masks and Sideline Hygiene.” The memo was obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday and first reported by ESPN.

The SEC’s return to practice and play protocols require the wearing of face coverings on the sideline by all coaches and team personnel to mitigate the spread of the virus. A Sept. 30 memo after the opening weekend of the SEC season included a reminder to coaches to be mindful of masking up and following other sideline protocols.