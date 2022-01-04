Sports briefs: Djokovic gets medical exemption in Australia

TENNIS
Djokovic gets medical exemption in Australia
Novak Djokovic will get a chance to defend his Australian Open title after receiving a medical exemption to travel to Melbourne, ending months of uncertainty about his participation because of the strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements in place for the tournament.
The top-ranked Djokovic wrote on Instagram on Tuesday he has “an exemption permission.”
Djokovic, who is seeking a record 21st Grand Slam singles title, has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Victoria state government has mandated that all players, staff and fans attending the Australian Open must be fully vaccinated unless there is a genuine reason why an exemption should be granted.
Australian Open organizers confirmed Djokovic will be allowed to compete at the tournament, which starts on Jan. 17, and is on his way to Australia.
Osaka opens season by beating Cornet
Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka opened her 2022 season with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Alize Cornet on Tuesday in one of the Summer Set of tournaments in Melbourne, Australia.
Osaka was returning to Rod Laver Arena for the first time since winning the Australian Open title in February. It was also her first tour-level match since a third-round loss to Leylah Fernandez at the U.S. Open in September.
There are three events being played this week in Melbourne as part of Tennis Australia’s Summer Set of tournaments — two WTA tournaments and one ATP. In Adelaide, there is a joint ATP and WTA tournament this week. The ATP Cup is being played in Sydney.
Jessica Pegula, the top seed in the other women’s Summer Set tournament in Melbourne, lost to Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the first round.
In Adelaide, 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek opened her title defense with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Daria Saville. In earlier matches, American teenager Coco Gauff beat Ulrikke Eikeri 6-2, 6-1 to set up a second-round match against top-ranked Ash Barty, and Anastasia Gasanova beat eighth-seeded Elina Svitolina 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. Two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka ousted fourth-seeded Paula Badosa 6-3, 6-2.
Daniil Medvedev
- and
Roman Safiullin
- won singles matches before combining to win the doubles to give defending champion Russia a sweep of Australia and first place in Group B at the ATP Cup in Sydney. Russia is 2-0 in the tournament but still has to beat Italy on Thursday in a rematch between last year’s finalists to ensure it advances to the semifinals. Safiullin opened the night session with a 7-6 (6), 6-4 win over
James Duckworth
- . Medvedev beat
Alex De Minaur
- 6-4, 6-2 to secure Russia’s victory before the doubles.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Michigan LB Ojabo opts for draft
Michigan linebacker David Ojabo has declared for the NFL draft. Ojabo, who late in the season launched himself into first-round projections by NFL draft analysts, had 11 sacks and set a season program record with five forced fumbles, helping lead the Wolverines to a 12-2 record.
- Cincinnati has lost two stars from its College Football Playoff team to the NFL draft. The school said that junior cornerback
Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner
- declared for the draft, one day after junior running back
Jerome Ford
- said he would do the same.
- USF coach
Jeff Scott
- received a two-year contract extension that keeps him signed with the school through the 2026 season. The Bulls are 3-18 in his two seasons, including 2-10 in 2021.
- Long Island University hired veteran coach
Ron Cooper
- , who spent this season working for Alabama as an analyst, to lead its program. Cooper is a former head coach at Louisville and defensive coach at multiple SEC schools.
- Presbyterian hired
Steve Englehart
- as its coach s the program moves on from
Kevin Kelley,
- who made waves by almost never punting but didn’t win much in his only season with the Blue Hose.
SOCCER
Kickers pick up Vinyals’ option
The Richmond Kickers said that Nil Vinyals‘ contract option for 2022 has been picked up, bringing the midfielder back for another season.
Vinyals started 25 of 27 games he played in his first year with the club this past season. He had a team-high four assists, and registered a team-high 51 chances created.
Paulo Nagamura
- was hired as coach of Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo on Monday. An MLS midfielder from 2005 to 2016, the 38-year-old Brazilian replaces
Tab Ramos,
- who was fired in November.
PRO BASKETBALL
Kuzma, Beal fuel Wizards’ win
Kyle Kuzma had a season-high 36 points and 14 rebounds, Bradley Beal scored 35 points, and the Washington Wizards beat the visiting Charlotte Hornets 124-121 on Monday night.
Becky Hammon
- was ready to lead her own team. So she went back to where her professional career began — the WNBA. Hammon, an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs, will take over as the Las Vegas Aces’ head coach after the NBA season ends. Hammon has spent eight seasons as a Spurs assistant and has interviewed for several NBA head coaching jobs.
ELSEWHERE
- New Jersey Devils defenseman
Dougie Hamilton
- is scheduled to have surgery Wednesday on his broken jaw after taking a puck to the face early in the team’s game at Washington. The Devils did not give a timetable for his return.
Kevin Kalkhoven
- , the team co-owner of
Tony Kanaan
- ’s Indianapolis 500-winning entry in 2013, died Tuesday. He was 77. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Mr. Kalkhoven’s death and did not detail a cause.
