NASCAR
Jones, JGR to part ways; Bell to replace?
Erik Jones won’t return to Joe Gibbs Racing next season, ending his time with one of NASCAR’s top teams after three Cup seasons but several years in Gibbs’ driver development program.
Jones likely will be replaced by Cup Series rookie Christopher Bell, another driver in the Gibbs pipeline who is competing this season for Leavine Family Racing in another Gibbs alliance. The Leavine team said Wednesday it is closing at the end of the season.
Jones, 24, has two wins in 131 starts, both in the No. 20 Toyota for JGR. He has five top-five finishes this season and is 18th in the points standings. He also won the 2015 Truck Series title driving for Kyle Busch.
Bell is another Truck Series champion, having won in 2017. He’s started all 20 Cup races this season, posting one top-five and five top-10s.
Truck Series driver positive for coronavirus
NASCAR Truck Series driver Spencer Davis tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Friday night’s race at Michigan International Speedway.
Davis is 18th in the Truck Series standings after nine races. His best finish this season was 12th at Las Vegas in February.
Davis is the second full-time NASCAR driver in the sport’s top-three national divisions to receive a positive coronavirus test. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson tested positive in July and missed one race, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
COLLEGES
Star football players opt out, cite virus
Penn State All-American Micah Parsons and two more college stars announced Thursday they are opting out of the coming college football season, which is in doubt because of the coronavirus pandemic, and looking toward the NFL draft.
After Parsons made his announcement, Purdue receiver Rondale Moore did the same a few hours later. The news about Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau was delivered by Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz, who found out about his sack leader skipping the season during a conference call with reporters.
All three will be eligible for the 2021 NFL draft. Parsons is expected to be high first-round selection. Rousseau and Moore also have first-round potential.
The three players join Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley and Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman as prominent college players who have decided to skip the season and concentrate on preparing for professional careers.
Parsons led the Nittany Lions with 109 tackles, and had 14 tackles for loss and five sacks as a sophomore last season. He ended his college career with maybe is best game. In a Cotton Bowl victory against Memphis, Parsons had 14 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.
Rousseau was second in the nation in sacks last season as a redshirt freshman with 15.5.
Moore, a junior, was one of the most electrifying players in the country two years ago when he caught 114 passes for 1,254 yards and 12 touchdowns. He entered last season billed as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate but was hobbled by a hamstring injury.
Clemson tops preseason coaches’ poll; Tech 24th
Clemson is No. 1 in the USA Today coaches’ preseason poll for a second straight year.
The Tigers received 38 of 65 first-place votes in the poll released. Clemson is seeking its third national title in five years after losing 42-25 to LSU in last season’s championship game.
Virginia Tech, 8-5 last season, is ranked 24th in the preseason poll.
Ohio State, which lost 29-23 to Clemson in a Fiesta Bowl semifinal last year, is second in the poll and received 17 first-place votes. Alabama, Georgia and LSU round out the top five.
Alabama received four first-place votes. LSU got six while Georgia did not get a No. 1 vote. Rounding out the top 10 are Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida, Oregon and Notre Dame.
The preseason Associated Press Top 25 will be released Aug. 24.
Louisville disciplines soccer players
Louisville dismissed three men’s soccer players and suspended three others as discipline for their roles in an off-campus party last weekend that resulted in 29 positive tests for COVID-19 and four sports being paused.
A release did not mention the players disciplined but stated that the three dismissed were primarily responsible for organizing the party. All three had prior team violations, the release added.
Louisville on Wednesday paused workouts for men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and volleyball following the positive tests among members of those programs. Others that may have been exposed are quarantined due to contact tracing.
GOLF
Kang, Ko share first-round LPGA lead
Fresh off her victory at Inverness, Danielle Kang attacked a more receptive golf course in the Marathon Classic and opened with a 7-under 64 to share the lead with Lydia Ko in Sylvania, Ohio.
Kang went six months without playing because of the COVID-19 pandemic and said she was eager to compete again. For five rounds in northeast Ohio, it sure looks that way.
Kang , who moved to No. 2 in the world last week by winning, played bogey-free at Highland Meadows. She closed with three birdies over his last four holes.
Ko, the former No. 1 player in women’s golf with only one victory in the last four years, had eight birdies against a lone bogey on the par-3 eighth hole to join Kang in the lead.
They had a one-shot lead over Megan Khang, whose 65 featured a hole-out for eagle on the par-4 fifth hole.
ELSEWHERE
Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen endured a five-hour surgery on his skull and face and remained in a serious but stable condition after a controversial crash with Dylan Groenewegen
- near the finish line of the Tour of Poland. Jakobsen was fighting for victory with countryman Groenewegen on Wednesday in the first stage when the latter deviated from his line in the final meters and sent Jakobsen crashing through roadside barriers. Jakobsen’s Deceuninck Quick-Step team said no brain or spinal injury was revealed, and doctors would try to bring him out of an induced coma later Thursday.
