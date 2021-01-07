Sports briefs: Ex-Hokies quarterback Hooker transferring to Tennessee

Golfers honored by Trump

Hall of Fame golfers Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player, along with late Olympian Babe Didrikson Zaharias, were presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the White House announced.

The award is one of the nation’s highest civilian honors. President Donald Trump has generally held public ceremonies when presenting the honor, but Thursday’s event was closed to the media.

Player, who is South African, won 24 PGA Tour events and 118 international tournaments.

Sorenstam, who is Swedish, completed her LPGA career with 72 tournament victories and was the dominant player of her era, earning The Associated Press female athlete of the year award three consecutive years beginning in 2003.

Zaharias was an all-around athlete nicknamed “Babe,” after Babe Ruth. She was not only an Olympic track and field champion, but excelled in baseball, basketball, and golf. She was still a top-ranked professional golfer when she died from cancer in 1956.

