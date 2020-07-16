COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FBS teams can count two FCS wins in 2020
Major college football teams will be permitted to count two victories against second-tier Division I teams toward bowl eligibility this season.
The NCAA Division I Council’s blanket waiver loosens current rules that allow Football Bowl Subdivision teams to count only one victory against Football Championship Subdivision schools toward bowl eligibility.
With the Big Ten and Pac-12 announcing they will play only conference games this season to deal with the threat of COVID-19 disruptions, it has left holes in many FBS teams’ schedules.
The NCAA’s waiver provides teams the flexibility to schedule second-tier Division I opponents without risking bowl eligibility.
NBA
Pelicans’ Williamson leaves camp
The New Orleans Pelicans said top overall draft choice Zion Williamson left the club on Thursday to attend to an urgent family medical matter.
The Pelicans say Williamson intends to rejoin the team in the Orlando, Fla., area for the resumption of the season, but the club did not specify when he would be able to return or whether he’ll miss any of the club’s eight remaining regular-season games.
Williamson will have to quarantine again when he returns to Central Florida, a period that will last at least four days and could be significantly longer if he is not tested daily during his absence from the team.
The Pelicans resume their season on July 30 against Utah, followed by a matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers two days later.
SOCCER
Real Madrid wins Spanish League title
There was coach Zinedine Zidane again, being thrown into the air by his Real Madrid players in another title celebration.
With the Frenchman back in charge, Madrid is back to collecting major trophies.
Madrid clinched its 34th Spanish league title — and first since 2017 — after extending its perfect run following the pandemic break with a 2-1 win over Villarreal in Madrid, opening a seven-point gap to second-place Barcelona with one round to go. Barcelona lost to 10-man Osasuna.
Karim Benzema scored twice to give Madrid its 10th consecutive league victory. It was the only team with a perfect record after the coronavirus-enforced break, having trailed Barcelona by two points before the league was halted.
BASEBALL
Former Phillies player Taylor dies
Tony Taylor, a former Philadelphia Phillies infielder and coach, died Thursday at 84.
The Phillies said in a statement that Mr. Taylor died from complications of a stroke suffered in 2019. He batted .261 with 2,007 hits, 1,005 runs and 234 stolen bases in 2,195 career games.
Mr. Taylor, an All-Star in 1960, was inducted into the team’s Wall of Fame in 2002. He was inducted into the Cuban Baseball Hall of Fame in 1981 and the Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum Hall of Fame in 2004.
Of Mr. Taylor’s 19 seasons (1958-76) in the majors, 15 of them were with the Phillies. He also played for the Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers.
Following his playing career, Mr. Taylor served as a major league coach with the Phillies (1977-79, 1988-89) and Marlins (1999-2001, 2004) and as a minor league manager and coach with several organizations.
TENNIS
Serena Williams to return next month
Serena Williams is planning to make her return to competition at a new hard-court tournament in Lexington, Ky., next month.
It’ll be the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion’s first action since playing for the U.S. in the Fed Cup in February, before all sanctioned tennis was shut down the next month because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The women’s and men’s professional tennis tours are scheduled to resume in August.
NFL
Giants’ kicker facing charges
New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas was formally charged with three misdemeanors in California on Wednesday for an alleged high-speed hit-and-run that led to his arrest in June.
The Butte County (Calif.) Deputy District Attorney filed a criminal complaint that charged Rosas with reckless driving on a highway, hit and run and property damage, and driving with a suspended or revoked license due to a previous DUI of alcohol or drugs.
Rosas, 25, was arrested on June 15 by the California Highway Patrol with “his hands, legs and bare feet ... covered in blood” after a high-speed hit-and-run near Chico, Calif.
Witnesses told police Rosas was driving anywhere from 90-100 mph and T-boned a Ford pickup truck after speeding through a red light. He then fled the scene of the accident on foot.
ELSEWHERE
Promising young boxer Travell “Black Magic” Mazion
- was killed when his car slammed head-on into an oncoming car on a highway near Austin, Texas. Mazion, a junior middleweight prospect, was 17-0 with 13 knockouts. His last fight in San Antonio at the Alamodome in January. He was nine days shy of his 25th birthday.
- Olympic finalist sprinter
Deajah Stevens
- was banned for 18 months for missing doping tests and will miss the Tokyo Games. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which prosecutes cases in track and field, said Stevens was unavailable for three doping controls in 2019 in Oregon and West Hollywood. Three whereabouts violations within one year can lead to a ban. Stevens is a 200-meter specialist who placed seventh in the final at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and fifth at the 2017 world championships in London.
- Tennessee tight end
Austin Pope
- says he had surgery Thursday to repair a herniated disk in his back. he 6-foot-4, 235-pound redshirt senior has started 14 of his 33 career games and is primarily a run blocker. He had four catches for 21 yards last season.
