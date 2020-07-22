NHL
Flyers’ Lindblom went
from cancer to contract
The Philadelphia Flyers signed Oskar Lindblom to a $9 million, three-year contract extension Wednesday only weeks after the promising forward completed radiation treatments for a rare form of bone cancer.
The Flyers hope Lindblom, 23, can be among the 31 players who will travel with the team to Toronto for the Aug. 1 scheduled resumption of the hockey season. Lindblom hasn’t played since December when he was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a tumor that grows in the bones or in the tissue around bones. He had 11 goals and 18 points in 30 games this season.
Lindblom completed radiation treatments July 2.
NFL
Vikings, Zimmer are near multiyear contract extension
Mike Zimmer may not be coaching on the final year of his contract this fall after all.
The Vikings were finalizing a new multiyear deal for Zimmer on Wednesday, according to NFL Network, preparing to reward the seventh-year coach following his second playoff win in New Orleans in January. Zimmer led the 10-6 Vikings to a third postseason appearance in his sixth season in Minnesota last year.
Zimmer, 64, is tied for the seventh-longest tenured NFL head coach, behind only Bill Belichick, Sean Payton, Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh, Pete Carroll and Andy Reid. Under Zimmer, the Vikings are 57-38-1 (.599) in the regular season and 2-3 in the playoffs.
Charges against Bills’ Oliver are dropped in Texas
Prosecutors in Conroe, Texas, dropped the drunken driving and illegal handgun charges against Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver, who had been arrested in May during a traffic stop in Houston’s northern suburbs.
The charges were dropped because of lack of evidence after blood test results showed no intoxication, said Kelly Blackburn, spokesman for the Montgomery County district attorney’s office.
Oliver’s attorney, Gary Patterson, said the gun charge was automatically dismissed because it’s illegal to possess a pistol in a vehicle only if a person is intoxicated or if there’s a charge for another criminal act.
Carlton Haselrig
- , a Pro Bowl right guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the early 1990s who is also the only wrestler in NCAA history to win six individual national championships, died Wednesday. He was 54. Pat Pecora, who coached Mr. Haselrig to heavyweight division championships at both the NCAA Division II and Division I levels in the 1980s at the Pittsburgh-Johnstown, said Mr. Haselrig had been in declining health in recent years. The school said Mr. Haselrig’s death was due to natural causes.
SOCCER
Houston reaches Challenge Cup championship game
Rachel Daly scored on a header in the 69th minute and the Houston Dash advanced to the Challenge Cup title game with a 1-0 victory over the Portland Thorns in Sandy, Utah.
The fourth-seeded Dash, the highest remaining seed in the tournament, had never been to the playoffs in seven years in the National Women’s Soccer League.
The Dash will play the winner of the late semifinal match between the Chicago Red Stars and Sky Blue in the championship game Sunday.
Kansas City advances
to MLS knockout round
Johnny Russell scored in the first minute, Gerso Fernandes added a goal in the closing minutes and Sporting Kansas City secured its spot in the knockout round of the MLS is Back tournament with a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Kansas City (4-1-0) finished with 6 points after two wins in the group stage to secure a spot in the round of 16. Kansas City will finish either first or second in Group D depending on the outcome of Minnesota United’s match against Colorado late Wednesday.
- The new Major League Soccer team in Charlotte, N.C., is following the sport’s traditional European and South American style of having just the city name and no formal nickname. The team, scheduled to start play in 2022, will be known as Charlotte FC.
NCAA
Graham wants compensation regulation for athletes
The Senate Judiciary Committee wants to have a bipartisan plan in place to regulate the way college athletes can be compensated for name, image and likeness rights by Sept. 15, Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday.
The Republican from South Carolina also conceded during a hearing on college athletics: “I don’t know if we can pass a bill between now and the end of this Congress.”
NCAA president Mark Emmert was the headliner among the witnesses who testified during the hearing on protecting the integrity of college athletics.
The NCAA is in the process of crafting legislation to change change its rules and permit college athletes to earn money for things like endorsement and sponsorship deals, appearance fees and social media promotions. The association’s board of governors wants detailed plans in place by November that can be voted on by member schools in January.
ELSEWHERE
West Virginia has parted ways with defensive coordinator Vic Koenning
- a month after a football player alleged the assistant coach made a series of insensitive remarks, including against Hispanics. The school said the departure was by agreement.
Former UConn basketball player Stanley Robinson has died of unknown causes at a family residence in Birmingham, Ala. He was 32. Bill Yates
- , the Jefferson County chief deputy coroner, said Mr. Robinson was found unresponsive by a family member Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. in his hometown. He was pronounced dead at the scene 11 minutes later. Mr. Robinson, who had turned 32 on July 14, played at UConn from 2006 to 2010. The 6-foot-9 forward started 103 career games and averaged 9.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over four seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.