Sports briefs: Former NFL coach Jim Hanifan dies

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Colorado-USC game canceled
No. 19 Southern California’s scheduled home game Saturday against Colorado has been canceled.
The Pac-12 said USC didn’t have the minimum number of scholarship players available at a specific position group as a result of a number of positive COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional players under contact tracing protocols.
The Trojans haven’t said which players are involved, but coach Clay Helton says they include starters.
Colorado will instead host San Diego State on Saturday.
NFL
Former coach Hanifan dead
Jim Hanifan, a former St. Louis Cardinals coach who returned to the city as offensive line coach to help the Rams win the Super Bowl, died Tuesday at 87.
Hanifan’s daughter told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he died Tuesday at Missouri Baptist Hospital. She said the cause of death hasn’t been determined, but said it wasn’t related to COVID-19.
The Cardinals’ head coach from 1980 to 1985, Hanifan is best known for his offensive lines as an assistant with St. Louis and Washington. He coached star tackle Dan Dierdorf and notorious guard Conrad Dobler with St. Louis, then directed the “Hogs” in Washington.
Hanifan went 39–49–1 with the Cardinals, reaching the playoffs in 1982. He won Super Bowls as an assistant with Washington after the 1991 season and the Rams after the 1999 season.
BASEBALL
No charges for Rays’ Arozarena
Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena was released by authorities in Mexico City on Thursday after his former partner told a judge that she did not want to press charges.
Arozarena was arrested Tuesday for a situation involving custody of his daughter, just two weeks after he won the Babe Ruth award for the Most Valuable Player in the postseason.
Arozarena has made no public comment and it was not clear if he had a lawyer.
The Yucatan state prosecutors’ office said Tuesday that Arozarena was detained “for problems relating to his ex-partner.” It was not clear if he was formally charged with any crime. Mexican law allows a two-day period for prosecutors to decide whether to bring charges. Normally suspects are held in jail pending that decision.
NBA
Bellinelli to play in Italy
Marco Belinelli is going back to Italy, announcing that he has signed a three-year contract to play for Virtus Bologna.
The 34-year-old guard spent 13 seasons in the NBA, playing for nine different teams — Golden State, Toronto, New Orleans, Chicago, Charlotte, Sacramento, Atlanta, Philadelphia and, most recently, San Antonio.
Belinelli had two stints with the Spurs, helping them win the 2014 NBA title before returning for the last two seasons. He averaged 9.7 points in 860 regular-season games.
The Chicago Bulls agreed to one-year deals with big man Noah Vonleh and guard Zach Norvell Jr.
- Vonleh, 25, has bounced around with six different teams since he was a lottery pick in 2014. Last season, he appeared in 36 games for Denver and Minnesota, averaging 3.7 points and 3.4 rebounds.
— The Associated Press