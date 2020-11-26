Sports briefs: Former NFL coach Jim Hanifan dies

Hanifan went 39–49–1 with the Cardinals, reaching the playoffs in 1982. He won Super Bowls as an assistant with Washington after the 1991 season and the Rams after the 1999 season.

BASEBALL

No charges for Rays’ Arozarena

Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena was released by authorities in Mexico City on Thursday after his former partner told a judge that she did not want to press charges.

Arozarena was arrested Tuesday for a situation involving custody of his daughter, just two weeks after he won the Babe Ruth award for the Most Valuable Player in the postseason.

Arozarena has made no public comment and it was not clear if he had a lawyer.

The Yucatan state prosecutors’ office said Tuesday that Arozarena was detained “for problems relating to his ex-partner.” It was not clear if he was formally charged with any crime. Mexican law allows a two-day period for prosecutors to decide whether to bring charges. Normally suspects are held in jail pending that decision.

NBA

Bellinelli to play in Italy