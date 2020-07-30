COLLEGE BASEBALL
Former USC coach Gillespie dead
Mike Gillespie, who played on and coached College World Series title teams with Southern California, died Wednesday. He was 80.
Mr. Gillespie died in Irvine, Calif., following complications from recent lung issues and a stroke.
Mr. Gillespie was an infielder/outfielder on USC’s 1961 CWS championship team and the 1960 runner-up squad.
He was USC’s coach from 1987-2006, leading the Trojans to five Pac-10 titles, 14 NCAA regional appearances, four CWS berths and the 1998 CWS crown. He won 763 games at USC.
He coached the U.S. national team in 2000.
Mr. Gillespie was one of only two men to play on and coach a CWS championship baseball team.
He served as UC Irvine’s coach from 2008 to 2018, when he became the winningest baseball coach in school history with 393 victories. He led the Anteaters to five NCAA regional appearances, including a trip to the CWS in 2014.
In his 31-year Division I coaching career, Mr. Gillespie won 1,156 games and was national coach of the year in 1998 and 2014. He was inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2010.
NHL
Capitals’ Carlson misses practice
Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson did not participate in practice Thursday, but the team hopes to have him back Saturday, coach Todd Reirden said before their first game in the NHL’s restart Monday.
Carlson did not finish the Capitals’ 3-2 exhibition win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday after he fell awkwardly into the boards behind the Washington net midway through the third period. The Norris Trophy finalist got up under his own power and played one more shift before leaving the ice.
Reirden said after the game that the decision to take Carlson out was precautionary because of the nature of the exhibition. The team has a day off Friday and will be back to practice in Toronto on Saturday at noon. Reirden said Carlson will continue to be evaluated.
The Capitals’ first round-robin game in the NHL’s modified return-to-play format is scheduled for Monday afternoon against Tampa Bay. Carlson’s injury does not appear be a long-term problem.
COLLEGES
Victim: Schembechler knew of, reported abuse
Dozens of more victims who claim they were molested by a University of Michigan doctor filed a lawsuit against the school, including a former football player who said he told legendary coach Bo Schembechler about the abuse in the early 1980s.
It’s the first time that a victim has publicly said Schembechler was aware of allegations against the late Dr. Robert Anderson, who worked at Michigan, especially with athletes, from the mid-1960s through 2003.
The university believes Anderson assaulted male athletes during routine physicals and injury exams. It has hired a law firm to investigate nearly 400 complaints so far while expressing a willingness to ultimately compensate victims.
A football player said he told Schembechler in 1982 and 1983 that he was sexually abused by Anderson during appointments for migraine headaches. He said the coach told him to immediately report it to athletic director Don Canham.
Schembechler was “visibly angry,” the man told reporters, adding that he went to Canham, who “did nothing.”
Other athletes have accused Canham of knowing about Anderson’s abuse. Canham died in 2005. Schembechler was coach from 1969 to 1989.
- The NCAA announced college athletes in all sports will be permitted to wear patches on their uniforms to support social justice issues. The NCAA says patches can be worn on either the front or back of the uniform to “express support and voice their opinions.”
Abuse claimed in volleyball program
Athletes and others with ties to the program said that the volleyball coach at Oregon State runs an abusive program that has seen 11 players quit or transfer since 2016 and two team members contemplate suicide, with one attempting an overdose.
In interviews with the AP and complaints made to the university, they said that fifth-year head coach Mark Barnard pits players against each other in team meetings, threatens to revoke scholarships for struggling players and pushes team members past health warnings in practice as punishment.
They said they were perplexed by the administration not taking decisive action against Barnard after repeated complaints about the program, some of which triggered what university spokesman Steve Clark called a “full and impartial” investigation.
Former player Amya Small, along with two other players and three former Division I athletes with ties to the program, portrayed a coaching staff that has regularly bullied players, some of them to tears, in practices. Most did not want their names used, fearing they would endanger the status of the 12 athletes remaining on the team.
Small said the abuse contributed to her decision to take dozens of pills eight months ago, but that she changed her mind about her decision to overdose and called 911.
In an email to the AP, Clark disputed the characterization that players were pushed past their physical limits as punishment or that a harsh environment had led team members to contemplate suicide. He also said Oregon State honors its commitments to student athletes.
ELSEWHERE
Arike Ogunbowale led five players in double figures with 20 points as the Dallas Wings earned a season-opening 93-80 win over the New York Liberty in a WNBA game Wednesday night in Bradenton, Fla. Dallas’ balanced attack helped overcome a 33-point outburst from Liberty rookie Sabrina Ionescu, who was the league’s No. 1 pick in April. Ionescu finished 11-of-20 shooting, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and added seven assists and seven rebounds. Former Monacan High School standout Megan Walker
- , the ninth pick in April’s draft, played two minutes, scoring 2 points with no other statistics.
