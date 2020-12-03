Sports briefs: Holtz receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

Holtz, 83, had a 249-132-7 record over a career that, in addition to Notre Dame, included stops at William & Mary, N.C State, the University of Arkansas, the University of Minnesota, and the University of South Carolina. He also coached the NFL’s New York Jets in 1976 to a 3-10 record.

Holtz said said that being honored by Trump made the award particularly meaningful.

“I’m even prouder to receive it from President Donald Trump,” said Holtz, who added that Trump was the “greatest president in my lifetime.”

No fans in Rose Bowl for CFP semi

No spectators will be allowed at the Rose Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1 because of COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the state, county and city of Pasadena, Calif.

The Tournament of Roses said that it requested special permission to allow for a limited number of spectators or a select number of guests of players and coaches at the 90,888-seat stadium but was denied.

The Rose Bowl is hosting one of the playoff semifinals; the other is at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.