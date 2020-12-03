Sports briefs: Holtz receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Former coach Holtz receives Presidential Medal of Freedom
President Donald Trump on Thursday called Lou Holtz “one of the greatest coaches in American history” as he honored the college football Hall of Famer and political ally with the nation’s highest civilian honor.
Holtz, whose 34-year coaching career included the 1988 national title at the University of Notre Dame, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom during an Oval Office ceremony. Holtz led six different programs to bowl games and is an outspoken Trump backer.
“He’s really a life teacher,” said Trump, noting the respect and loyalty Holtz earned from the many players he mentored. “He teaches people how to live and how to live properly and how to live with dignity.”
Holtz is one of several sports figures Trump has awarded the Medal of Freedom during his time office.
Others include former NFL Hall of Famer and Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page, Olympic track and field athlete and former Rep. Jim Ryun, golfer Tiger Woods, Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach, pro basketball greats Bob Cousy and Jerry West and baseball legends Babe Ruth and Mariano Rivera.
Holtz, 83, had a 249-132-7 record over a career that, in addition to Notre Dame, included stops at William & Mary, N.C State, the University of Arkansas, the University of Minnesota, and the University of South Carolina. He also coached the NFL’s New York Jets in 1976 to a 3-10 record.
Holtz said said that being honored by Trump made the award particularly meaningful.
“I’m even prouder to receive it from President Donald Trump,” said Holtz, who added that Trump was the “greatest president in my lifetime.”
No fans in Rose Bowl for CFP semi
No spectators will be allowed at the Rose Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1 because of COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the state, county and city of Pasadena, Calif.
The Tournament of Roses said that it requested special permission to allow for a limited number of spectators or a select number of guests of players and coaches at the 90,888-seat stadium but was denied.
The Rose Bowl is hosting one of the playoff semifinals; the other is at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.
The Fiesta Bowl also announced Thursday that no fans would be allowed at the Jan. 2 game in Glendale, Arizona, though the immediate families of players will be able to attend.
Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton
- has decided to enter the transfer portal and attempt a comeback elsewhere from a serious right leg injury two years ago. Milton’s injury caused nerve damage and required reconstructive knee surgery. He was hurt against South Florida in November 2018 and hasn’t played since. Milton threw for 8,683 yards and 72 scores in three years with the Knights, and led them to a 13-0 record in 2017.
- The American Athletic Conference announced that Saturday’s football game between Houston and SMU will not be played because of concerns about the coronavirus. SMU has identified a positive case of COVID-19 involving a staff member, and a number of football players were identified as close contacts by contact tracing.
GOLF
Knox holds first-round
PGA lead in Mexico
Russell Knox shot a 6-under 65 at breezy and wet El Camaleon Golf Club to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour’s Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.
The 35-year-old birdied five of the last six holes on his opening nine, then played the final nine in 1 under with a bogey on the par-4 second and birdies on the par-5 fifth and par-4 sixth.
Joaquin Niemann was a stroke back with Emiliano Grillo and Tom Hoge.
Charley Hull fought through cold and windy conditions to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour’s Volunteers of America Classic in The Colony, Texas. Hull shot a 3-under 69, making six birdies and three bogeys at Old American Golf Club with the afternoon temperature only climbing into the high 40s. Jessica Korda, Jennifer Kupcho and Pornanong Phatlum were a stroke back in the final event before the U.S. Women’s Open next week in Houston.
BASEBALL
Dodgers acquire reliever Knebel
The Milwaukee Brewers traded reliever Corey Knebel to the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers late Wednesday for a player to be named or cash.
Milwaukee faced a Wednesday night deadline on whether to tender Knebel a contract for next year.
The 29-year-old Knebel was an All-Star in 2017 and a key part of the Brewers’ bullpen during their run to the 2018 NL Championship Series. The right-hander missed the 2019 season with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow and struggled after returning last season.
Some other players who were cut loose when their teams declined to offer them 2021 contracts by Wednesday night’s deadline: Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr. of the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati reliever Archie Bradley, Atlanta outfielder Adam Duvall, Colorado outfielder David Dahl and Minnesota outfielder Eddie Rosario. Teams did not want to allow those players to become eligible for salary arbitration in February, which would have been their right had they been tendered contracts.
WNBA
Wings hire Johnson as coach
Vickie Johnson has reportedly agreed in principle to be the next coach of the WNBA’s Dallas Wings.
Johnson has been an assistant for the Las Vegas Aces after serving as the team’s head coach for the franchise’s final season in San Antonio in 2017.
Johnson replaces Brian Agler, who was fired in October after the team missed the playoffs. The Wings are in the draft lottery Friday and have the third-best chance to get the No. 1 pick.
