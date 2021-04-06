Sports briefs: Islanders blank Capitals 1-0

NHL

Nelson’s goal lifts Islanders over Capitals

Brock Nelson scored with just under seven minutes left, and Semyon Varlamov made 29 saves as the New York Islanders edged Washington 1-0 on Tuesday night to pull even with the Capitals for first place in the East Division.

Varlamov and Vitak Vanecek matched each other save for save for more than 50 minutes before Nelson scored his team-leading 14th goal assisted by defenseman Ryan Pulock at 13:05 of the third period.

Varlamov earned his fourth shutout this season and the 31st of his career. It was the first time he blanked his former Capitals team in a regular-season game.

New York improved to 16-1-2 at Nassau Coliseum, remaining the only team in the NHL with just one regulation loss at home. The Islanders are 17-4-1 in their past 22 games and 22-6-4 in their past 32. They have outscored their opponents 46-25 in the third period and 72-38 at home overall.

OLYMPICS

Citing virus, North Korea out of Tokyo Games