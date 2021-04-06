Sports briefs: Islanders blank Capitals 1-0

NHL
Nelson’s goal lifts Islanders over Capitals
Brock Nelson scored with just under seven minutes left, and Semyon Varlamov made 29 saves as the New York Islanders edged Washington 1-0 on Tuesday night to pull even with the Capitals for first place in the East Division.
Varlamov and Vitak Vanecek matched each other save for save for more than 50 minutes before Nelson scored his team-leading 14th goal assisted by defenseman Ryan Pulock at 13:05 of the third period.
Varlamov earned his fourth shutout this season and the 31st of his career. It was the first time he blanked his former Capitals team in a regular-season game.
New York improved to 16-1-2 at Nassau Coliseum, remaining the only team in the NHL with just one regulation loss at home. The Islanders are 17-4-1 in their past 22 games and 22-6-4 in their past 32. They have outscored their opponents 46-25 in the third period and 72-38 at home overall.
OLYMPICS
Citing virus, North Korea out of Tokyo Games
North Korea became the first country to drop out of the Tokyo Olympics because of coronavirus fears, a decision that underscores the challenges facing Japan as it struggles to stage a global sporting event amid a raging pandemic.
A website run by North Korea’s Sports Ministry said its national Olympic Committee during a meeting on March 25 decided not to participate in the Games to protect athletes from the “world public health crisis caused by COVID-19.”
The pandemic has already pushed back the Tokyo Games, which were originally scheduled for 2020, and organizers have scrambled to put in place preventive measures, such as banning international spectators, to ensure the safety of athletes and residents.
However, there’s still concern that the Olympics could worsen the spread of the virus, and Japan’s rising caseload and slow vaccine rollout have raised public questions about whether the Games should be held at all.
NFL
Lions add Dunbar to secondary
The Detroit Lions signed cornerback Quinton Dunbar, adding desperately needed help in its secondary.
Dunbar, who played his first five seasons in Washington before joining Seattle in 2020, had armed robbery charges dropped against him last year in a case that involved New York Giants defensive back DeAndre Baker, who also was cleared.
Dunbar has at least one interception in each of his six NFL seasons and 10 career interceptions and 171 tackles overall. Dunbar started six games for the Seahawks last season and had one interception and 30 tackles before having season-ending knee surgery.
The Lions invested the No. 3 pick overall last year in Ohio Sate cornerback Jeff Okudah and he had a shaky, injury-shortened season. They released veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant last month with one year left on his two-year, $21 million contract after injuries limited him to six games.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Stanford’s Williams headed to WNBA
Stanford point guard Kiana Williams declared herself eligible for the WNBA draft.
Williams’ decision was announced a day after the Cardinal returned home from San Antonio with the program’s first NCAA championship in 29 years.
Williams, who captured the title in her hometown, passed Candice Wiggins to become Stanford’s career 3-point leader and finished with 311. She led the Cardinal with 14.0 points per game, 3.1 assists, 82 3-pointers while playing a team-high 32.3 minutes.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Meme using George Floyd investigated
A Virginia school system is investigating a social media post in which supporters of a high school football team used a photo of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd‘s neck to celebrate a victory.
Roanoke County Schools said in a statement Monday that it is looking into the photo in which Chauvin’s face is covered by the logo of the Cave Spring High School football team, while the team logo of Hidden Valley High School covers Floyd’s face. Cave Spring defeated Hidden Valley on Friday.
COLLEGE ADMINISTRATION
Wisconsin’s Alvarez retiring
Longtime Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez announced he is retiring, effective at the beginning of July.
Alvarez, 74, is ending a three-decade run in which he transformed the university’s football team and later guided the Badgers to their greatest all-around sports success in school history. Alvarez indicated he initially planned to step down earlier, but wanted to remain in charge while the athletic department dealt with the challenges brought about by the pandemic.
Alvarez arrived at Wisconsin in 1990 as football coach and turned one of the Big Ten’s weakest programs into one of its strongest. He became athletic director in 2004 and briefly served in a dual role before stepping down as football coach after the 2005 season.
Wisconsin’s football team went a combined 9-36 in the four seasons before his arrival from Notre Dame, where he had worked as defensive coordinator for the Fighting Irish’s 1988 national championship team. Alvarez coached Wisconsin from 1990 to 2005 with a 119-74-4 record while setting a program record for career coaching victories. He won three Rose Bowl titles and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010.
ELSEWHERE
Vanderbilt fired women’s basketball coach Stephanie White after five seasons and a 46-83 record, including 13-54 in the Southeastern Conference. Vanderbilt opted out this season after a 4-4 start and 0-3 in the SEC in a decision announced Jan. 18. In the past week, the Commodores had three key players announce they are transferring.
- The Syracuse men’s soccer team decided to end its season after a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent quarantining in the program. The Orange (2-7-4) had one game left on the regular-season schedule, at home against Wake Forest on Friday. The cancellation is the second straight for Syracuse and th esixth of the season.
