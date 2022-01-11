Sports briefs: Kickers bring back center back Crisler

Georgia is No. 1 in the final Associated Press poll of the season after winning its second national title by beating Alabama. The Bulldogs received all 61 first-place votes in the poll to be a unanimous No. 1 for the ninth time this season. Georgia’s only other time finishing No. 1 was 1980 after its first championship. The Tide finished No. 2, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the final rankings for the third time since 2011. Alabama was followed by Michigan and Cincinnati.