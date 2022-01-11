Sports briefs: Kickers bring back center back Crisler

SOCCER
Kickers bring back center back Crisler
The Richmond Kickers said Tuesday they will bring back center back Jalen Crisler, picking up his option for 2022.
Crisler started all 28 games for the Kickers last year, playing 2,432 minutes, a team high among outfield players
The 27-year-old led the team with 86 aerial duels and was tied for first with 33 blocks.
Midfielder Ben Bender out of Maryland was the first pick in Major League Soccer’s draft by expansion club Charlotte FC. Bender was named the 2021 Big Ten midfielder of the year after scoring seven goals with five assists over 18 games with the Terrapins as a sophomore. Cincinnati selected goalkeeper Roman Celentano out of Indiana with the second overall pick, and Dallas took forward Isaiah Parker
out of Saint Louis with No. 3.
Defender
Ryan Shawcross is retiring after a 16-year career that ended last season with David Beckham
's Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.
Mexican forward
Alan Pulido
needs knee surgery and will miss Sporting Kansas City's 2022 Major League Soccer season. The team said Pulido will have surgery Monday in Los Angeles. Expected recovery time is nine months to a year.
NHL
Bruins sign goalie Rask
Goalie Tuukka Rask, the 2014 Vezina Trophy winner, is signing a prorated, $1 million contract for the rest of the season with the Boston Bruins, according to a source with knowledge of the move. Rask, 34, was a free agent who remained unsigned while he recovered from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip.
New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz and defenseman Ryan Pulock
were placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday. Trotz just returned to the team Saturday after taking a leave of absence. Pulock hasn't played since Nov. 15 because of a lower-body injury. New York hasn't played since Jan. 1.
The Minnesota Wild agreed to terms with defenseman
Jon Merrill
on a three-year, $3.6 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season.
The Detroit Red Wings hired
Nicklas Lidstrom
as vice president of hockey operations, tapping one of the franchise's great players.
NBA
Wizards win without Beal
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 30.8 seconds remaining and the Washington Wizards beat the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder 122-118 despite missing star Bradley Beal because of health protocols. The Thunder lost their fifth straight game. Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with 29 points.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Georgia No. 1 in final AP poll
Georgia is No. 1 in the final Associated Press poll of the season after winning its second national title by beating Alabama. The Bulldogs received all 61 first-place votes in the poll to be a unanimous No. 1 for the ninth time this season. Georgia’s only other time finishing No. 1 was 1980 after its first championship. The Tide finished No. 2, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the final rankings for the third time since 2011. Alabama was followed by Michigan and Cincinnati.
Running back Christian Beal-Smith
, Wake Forest's leading rusher the past two years, is transferring to South Carolina.
BASEBALL
Labor talks to resume Thursday
Major League Baseball and the players’ association are scheduled to meet Thursday, ending a 42-day break in negotiations that began when management started a lockout in the sport’s first work stoppage since 1995. With the scheduled start of spring training five weeks away, management was planning to make a new proposal to players, several sources told The Associated Press.
SKIING
Shiffrin wins record 47th slalom
Mikaela Shiffrin won the last women’s World Cup slalom before the Beijing Olympics, while her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova locked up the season title in the discipline in Schladming, Austria.
The American improved from fifth place, posting the fastest time to beat first-run leader Vlhova by 0.15 seconds.
It was Shiffrin’s 47th career slalom win, making her the first skier in World Cup history to win that many races in one discipline. She previously shared the best mark with Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark, who won 46 giant slaloms in the 1970s and 80s.
Shiffrin stretched her lead in the overall standings over Vlhova to 55 points. Her win did not prevent Vlhova from securing the season title in the discipline. The Slovakian leads Shiffrin by 220 points.
ELSEWHERE
Six years after Tom Watson played the Masters for the 43rd time, the two-time champion returns in April to hit the ceremonial tee shot alongside Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player
. Watson, who held off Nicklaus in his Masters victories in 1977 and 1981, becomes the 11th player to be an honorary starter dating to 1963.
Five-time Australian Open finalist
Andy Murray advanced to the second round of the Sydney Tennis Classic by beating Viktor Durasovic 6-3, 6-1. U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu lost to ninth-seeded Elena Rybakina 6-0, 6-1. At the Adelaide International, second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka lost to No. 395-ranked Rebecca Peterson
5-7, 6-1, 7-5.
Deon Lendore
, an Olympic bronze medalsprinter for Trinidad & Tobago and former NCAA champion at Texas A&M, was killed in a head-on collision in Texas, state police said. He was 29. Mr. Lendore, a volunteer assistant coach at Texas A&M, died Monday after his car drifted across the center line, sideswiped a vehicle and then collided with a sport-utility vehicle, police said.
— From staff and wire reports