Sports briefs: Kickers bringing back Fitzgerald as player, coach

PRO SOCCER
Kickers bring back Fitzgerald as player, coach
The Richmond Kickers announced Friday that veteran goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald will return in 2021 — and not just as a player, but also as a coach.
Fitzgerald, in his third season with the club, will double as the Kickers’ goalkeeping coach. The 33-year-old tied for the league lead with 50 saves in 16 games this past season. He also had three shutouts.
In his first season in Richmond in 2019, Fitzgerald registered 72 saves and eight shutouts in 25 games.
Fitzgerald previously spent time with North Carolina FC, the Tampa Bay Rowdies and New York City FC. In college, at Wake Forest, Fitzgerald was part of the team that won a national championship in 2007. He was a second-team all-ACC pick as a senior in 2010.
Seattle, Columbus to battle for MLS Cup
Having played in three of the previous four MLS Cup finals, the Seattle Sounders know what to expect on this stage.
The difference this time around? The opponent won’t be wearing Toronto red.
The Sounders will attempt to win their third title in the past five seasons on Saturday night when they face the Columbus Crew in Ohio. An unpredictable season that began in late February will end with two of the most consistent teams through all the chaos playing for the title.
Along the way, Seattle and Columbus navigated a three-month league stoppage, a tournament in Florida, the restart of games in home markets and finally the playoffs.
It’s been a season defined by the COVID-19 pandemic and all the changes and hardships caused by the virus. Even the final match of the year will be impacted by COVID-19 as Columbus will play without starting midfielders Darlington Nagbe and Pedro Santos after both tested positive this week.
Seattle is trying to become the league’s first repeat champion since the LA Galaxy in 2011-12. Seattle had the chance to repeat three years ago in Toronto but fell short against a superior side. Still, Seattle is the first team since D.C. United in the infancy of MLS to reach four finals in five seasons at a time when there are more teams and more talent than at any point in the league’s 25 seasons.
Atlanta earns spot in Champions League
Atlanta was awarded a berth in next year’s CONCACAF Champions League by the U.S. Soccer Federation’s board of directors on Friday.
Atlanta received the berth that remained open because the 2020 U.S. Open Cup was not played due to the coronavirus pandemic. Atlanta won the 2019 U.S. Open Cup and trails Mexico’s América 3-0 going into the second leg of their second-round matchup of this year’s Champions League on Dec. 16 in Orlando, Fla.
Philadelphia gained a 2021 Champions League spot for winning the MLS Supporters’ Shield, which goes to the team with the best regular-season record, and Portland earned a berth as winner of the MLS is Back tournament.
BASEBALL
Phillies hire Dombrowski as president
Whether rebuilding or reloading, small market or large, Dave Dombrowski has been a big success at every major league stop. His next challenging project: a Philadelphia Phillies team that’s gone nine years without a winning record.
Philadelphia reassigned general manager Matt Klentak within the organization after finishing 28-32 last season. Joe Girardi remains as manager.
The 64-year-old Dombrowski has led baseball operations for four teams over more than three decades in the majors, taking a trio of franchises to the World Series. His clubs have won four pennants and two Series titles.
Known for aggressively pursuing major league talent, Dombrowski has also overseen the drafting and development of a number of stars, including Rondell White, Cliff Floyd, Josh Beckett, Justin Verlander and Rick Porcello. He has had stints with the Expos, Marlins, Tigers and Red Sox — he was fired by Boston in 2019 a year after winning the World Series.
The Texas Rangers re-signed right-hander Jimmy Herget to a major league contract and designated outfielder Scott Heineman
- for assignment Friday. The 27-year-old Herget’s salary will be $700,000 while on the major league roster and $150,000 if he is assigned to the minor leagues.
Elswehere
- NASCAR’s popular throwback weekend celebration at Darlington Raceway is moving from Labor Day weekend to Mother’s Day. Track officials announced the change Friday for the yearly honoring of NASCAR’s past. Darlington is holding two races next season, including its Southern 500 on Labor Day in September that has been the site of throwback schemes and vintage clothes since its debut in 2015.
- The Americans will get another chance to win a cup at Medinah, which has been awarded the Presidents Cup in 2026. The matches will be played on the No. 3 course at Medinah Country Club, located in the Chicago suburbs. It has hosted the U.S. Open and PGA Championship multiple times and most recently the BMW Championship in 2019.
- The Detroit Red Wings traded the rights to forward
Dmytro Timashov
- to the New York Islanders for future considerations. Timashov, the Ukrainian-born Swede who turned 24 in October, appeared in five games with the Red Wings in 2019-20 after the team claimed him off waivers from Toronto on Feb. 24. In 44 career NHL games with Detroit and Toronto, he has four goals and five assists.
- Michigan forward
Austin Davis
- is out indefinitely with a right foot injury. The school announced his status Friday, saying Davis has a plantar fascia injury from a non-contact movement in the Wolverines’ win over Toledo on Wednesday. Davis will begin rehabilitation immediately. He is averaging 6.0 points and 3.6 rebounds a game.
Brittney Arndt and Ashley Farquharson grabbed the last two available spots on USA Luge’s World Cup roster on Friday, rounding out the 10-person team that is going to Europe with plans of competing in the final six races of the season starting in January. The rest of the roster: Emily Sweeney and Summer Britcher in women’s races; 2018 Olympic silver medalist Chris Mazdzer, Tucker West and Jonny Gustafson for men’s events; and in doubles, Mazdzer with Jayson Terdiman on one sled, Dana Kellogg and Duncan Segger
- on another.
