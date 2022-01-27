Sports briefs: Kickers re-sign Pavone

Police launched an investigation in May 2021 after a 23-year-old woman filed a complaint. Virtanen was placed on leave by the Canucks after the allegation came to light and his contract was bought out the following month. A civil lawsuit filed alleged that Virtanen took the woman to a hotel in West Vancouver and assaulted her as she repeatedly pleaded with him to stop. Virtanen denied the allegation in a response filed in June 2021, saying the pair had consensual sex, and denied that the woman “expressed any indication, verbal or physical, that she did not want to engage in physical activity.”