Sports briefs: Kickers re-sign Pavone

SOCCER
Kickers re-sign Pavone
The Kickers announced they’ve re-signed versatile Luke Pavone for a fourth season in Richmond.
Pavone has slotted in a variety of roles for the Kickers, from forward to outside back. He took on a defensive role this past season and started in six of 21 appearances.
Pavone, a native of Rochester, N.Y., has appeared in 40 games for the Kickers since he arrived in 2019.
COLLEGES
Transfer defensive lineman from Marshall joins James Madison
James Madison added transfer defensive lineman Jamare Edwards, the school announced.
Edwards played at Marshall from 2017-21 and was a second-team all-Conference USA pick in 2020. He had 36 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks this past season. He will have one year of eligibility.
- The JMU at Towson men’s basketball game has been rescheduled for Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. The original meeting on Jan. 31 was postponed.
- A diversity study showed Football Bowl Subdivision schools continue to underrepresent women and people of color in hiring for leadership positions at athletic departments of the sport’s highest level of competition.
The report card, issued Wednesday from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES), indicated improvement from a year ago with an overall grade of D-plus, up from a D in 2021. Racial hiring also increased its grade to a B-minus from a C last hear. However, gender hiring remained an F with the study finding women make up only 10% of athletic directors at the 130 schools in the FBS.
nba
Starters named for All-Star Game
LeBron James will return to Cleveland as an All-Star Game captain, and Ja Morant and Andrew Wiggins are headed there as first-time selections.
MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Warriors superstar Stephen Curry joined them as the other players voted as starters from the Western Conference.
The starters from the East were Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid in the frontcourt, along with Atlanta’s Trae Young and Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan.
James and Durant, as the leading vote-getters in each conference, will be the captains who draft players for the rosters for the Feb. 20 game in Cleveland.
The NBA announced Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington and Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie
- have been fined $15,000 apiece for their roles in an on-court altercation on Tuesday. On the play before the confrontation, Washington knocked Champagnie to the floor with a hip check. On the next possession, Champagnie shoved Washington in the back, initiating the altercation. Washington escalated the matter by shoving Champagnie. Both were ejected with 1:46 remaining in the first quarter of Toronto’s 125-113 home victory.
hockey
ECHL suspends player after accusation of racial gesture
The ECHL has suspended Jacob Panetta for the rest of this season after the brother of longtime NHL player P.K. Subban accused the minor league defenseman of making “monkey gestures” in his direction.
Panetta was released by his Jacksonville team Sunday, a day after his actions toward Jordan Subban, who is Black. Panetta said his gestures were “not racially motivated.”
Panetta, 26, will be able to apply for a reduction of the suspension and reinstatement after March 17, pending completion of a learning experience conducted in conjunction with the NHL’s player inclusion committee.
Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen
- has been charged with sexual assault following an investigation. Vancouver police said Thursday that one count of sexual assault has been lodged against the 25-year-old stemming from an incident on Sept. 26, 2017, when Virtanen was playing for the Canucks.
Police launched an investigation in May 2021 after a 23-year-old woman filed a complaint. Virtanen was placed on leave by the Canucks after the allegation came to light and his contract was bought out the following month. A civil lawsuit filed alleged that Virtanen took the woman to a hotel in West Vancouver and assaulted her as she repeatedly pleaded with him to stop. Virtanen denied the allegation in a response filed in June 2021, saying the pair had consensual sex, and denied that the woman “expressed any indication, verbal or physical, that she did not want to engage in physical activity.”
The NHL has cleared Evander Kane
- after an investigation into his cross-border travel during the holiday break, paving the way for him to join the Edmonton Oilers. A person with knowledge of the deal said Kane has agreed to terms with the Oilers on a contract for the remainder of the season that comes with a $750,000 salary and $625,000 in bonuses. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced.
golf
Ko takes lead in LPGA event
Lydia Ko continued take steps toward the top of women’s golf again with birdies on half of her holes for a 9-under 63 and a two-shot lead over Danielle Kang in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in Boca Raton, Fla..
Kang, coming off a season-opening victory last week at Lake Nona, had eight birdies (one of them after hitting the flagstick with her tee shot on the par-3 17th) for a 65.
Aditi Ashok (66) was alone in third, followed by a group of players at 5-under 67 that included U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso.
Top-ranked Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas made the birdies they needed to keep pace on the easier North Course at Torrey Pines and shared the lead with hard-charging Adam Schenk
- after two rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Schenk made eight straight birdies to shoot a career-low, 10-under 62, also on the North Course, and joined Rahm (65) and Thomas (63) at 13-under 131.
baseball
Former Pirates OF Clines dies
Gene Clines, part of the first all-minority lineup in Major League Baseball history and a line drive-hitting outfielder for the 1971 World Series champion Pittsburgh Pirates, died. He was 75.
On Sept. 1, 1971, Mr. Clines batted second and played center field for the Pirates in a starting lineup comprised entirely of players of Black and Latino descent. He doubled, singled and scored twice as Pittsburgh beat Philadelphia 10-7 at Three Rivers Stadium.
