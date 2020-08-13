Sports briefs: Kittle, Kelce land big contract extensions

One big name who said he will be at the U.S. Open and the hard-court tuneup tournament that will precede it at Flushing Meadows: No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

That means one member of the Big Three of men’s tennis will be present; in addition to Nadal’s absence, Roger Federer is out for the rest of the season after two operations on his right knee.

Djokovic has won three of his 17 Grand Slam titles at the U.S. Open and has been the runner-up five times.

Serena tops Venus in Lexington

Serena Williams came back and won the last four games to beat older sister Venus 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a hard-hitting, back-and-forth, second-round matchup at the Top Seed Open in front of zero fans in Lexington, Ky.

It was the 31st meeting of their careers — 22½ years after the first. Serena leads the series 19-12.

Venus is 40, and Serena turns 39 next month, making their combined age the highest in a WTA match since 2004, when Martina Navratilova, 47, played Amy Frazier, 31.