Sports briefs: Kittle, Kelce land big contract extensions

NFL
Green day for star TEs Kittle, Kelce
Two of the top tight ends in the NFL got paid Thursday.
All-Pro George Kittle agreed to a five-year, $75 million extension with San Francisco that is the richest contract ever at the position. Travis Kelce and Kansas City agreed to a four-year, $57.25 million extension that will keep Kelce with the Super Bowl champions through 2025.
Kittle had been one of the NFL’s biggest bargains after being drafted in the fifth round in 2017 and now he gets the biggest contract ever at the position. The previous high for annual value on a multiyear contract for a tight end was the $42 million, four-year deal Austin Hooper signed this offseason in Cleveland.
Kittle has been the most productive tight end in NFL history through his first three seasons with 197 catches for 2,664 yards. But he is almost equally as skilled as a blocker in the run game where he is a key piece in coach Kyle Shanahan’s dynamic offense.
Kelce has been voted to five consecutive Pro Bowls, and he’s put together four straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
Cowboys sign Griffen to 1-year pact
Dallas agreed to a contract late Wednesday with longtime Minnesota defensive end Everson Griffen.
Griffen, a 32-year-old who spent his first 10 seasons with the Vikings, is the latest addition of a pass rusher with a pedigree for the Cowboys, who signed former San Francisco end Aldon Smith during the offseason.
Griffen is getting a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.
Buffalo signed left tackle Dion Dawkins to a four-year, $60 million extension. Dawkins has been a starter in Buffalo since being selected in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Temple. He had one year left on his rookie contract, and is now signed through the 2024 season
TENNIS
Women’s champ Andreescu
out of U.S. Open, Djokovic in
This year’s U.S. Open will be missing both 2019 singles champions after Bianca Andreescu announced she was pulling out of the Grand Slam tournament, joining Rafael Nadal on the sidelines.
Both cited the coronavirus pandemic in their explanations for withdrawing.
One big name who said he will be at the U.S. Open and the hard-court tuneup tournament that will precede it at Flushing Meadows: No. 1 Novak Djokovic.
That means one member of the Big Three of men’s tennis will be present; in addition to Nadal’s absence, Roger Federer is out for the rest of the season after two operations on his right knee.
Djokovic has won three of his 17 Grand Slam titles at the U.S. Open and has been the runner-up five times.
Serena tops Venus in Lexington
Serena Williams came back and won the last four games to beat older sister Venus 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a hard-hitting, back-and-forth, second-round matchup at the Top Seed Open in front of zero fans in Lexington, Ky.
It was the 31st meeting of their careers — 22½ years after the first. Serena leads the series 19-12.
Venus is 40, and Serena turns 39 next month, making their combined age the highest in a WTA match since 2004, when Martina Navratilova, 47, played Amy Frazier, 31.
The top-seeded Serena next will face Shelby Rogers, a 6-2, 7-5 winner over Leylah Fernandez.
Former player, coach Ryland dead
Robert Ryland, the first Black professional tennis player and later a coach to stars as Richmond native Arthur Ashe and Serena and Venus Williams is dead at 100.
Mr. Ryland died Aug. 2 at his stepson’s home in Provincetown, Mass., of aspiration pneumonia.
Mr. Ryland became one of the first two Black players to compete in the NCAA national championships, reaching the quarterfinals in 1945 and the third round a year later. Mr. Ryland broke the racial barrier in men’s professional tennis in 1959, at age 39 becoming the first Black to play on the World Pro Tour.
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Anthem kneeling draws boos
There was a smattering of boos when players from FC Dallas and Nashville SC collectively took a knee during the national anthem before their MLS game on Wednesday night in Frisco, Texas.
Dallas defender Reggie Cannon said he was disgusted by the boos when players and officials knelt to call attention to racial injustice. He said teammate Ryan Hollingshead turned to him afterward and said he was sorry.
Dallas and Nashville had not played a game since the season was suspended on March 12 because of the coronavirus. While MLS’s other teams played in the MLS is Back tournament in Florida over the past month, Dallas and Nashville were forced to withdraw before the start because of positive COVID-19 tests among players from both teams.
The anthem was not played before games at the tournament. Cannon said the players had asked that it not be played before the game because they didn’t feel it was right “for the anthem to be played in this moment.”
“We had someone chanting U.S.A., but they don’t understand ... why we’re kneeling. They can’t see the reason. They think we’re the ignorant ones,” Cannon said. “It’s incredibly frustrating. I’m sorry to have this tone, but you have to call it for what it is.”
ELSEWHERE
- A horse running at odds of 300-1 became the longest-priced winner in the history of racing in Britain and Ireland. He Knows No Fear won the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden at Leopardstown, Ireland, prompting bookmakers to express their astonishment that many people tipped the 3-year-old horse for victory. The longest-priced winner in Britain had previously been Equinoctial, a 250-1 shot, at Kelso in November 1990. In Ireland, the biggest outsider to win a race was Killahara Castle at 200-1 in December 2017.
- The newest Major League Soccer team will be called St. Louis City SC when it debuts in 2023, team officials announced. St. Louis City SC will join Sacramento as the 29th and 30th teams when they begin play.
— The Associated Press