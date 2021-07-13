Sports briefs: Kuhla takes lead in RGA Junior

GOLF

Kuhla takes lead in RGA Junior

Garrett Kuhla rallied from a double-bogey, bogey start to take the overnight lead after the first round of the 36-hole Richmond Golf Association Junior Championship at Brandermill Country Club.

Kuhla, a Willow Oaks CC member and semifinalist in the recent VSGA Junior Boys Amateur Championship, bounced back with five birdies and posted a 1-over-par 73 on Tuesday. He is six strokes clear of Trinity Episcopal teammate Cole Pollard (Hermitage CC), who returned a 79.

Ian Weber‘s 74 puts him at the top of the 13-14 age group. The 12-and-under division age group played nine holes, and Liam Maclauchlan from Magnolia Green shot 3-under 33 for the lead.

Defending girls champion Madison Lehr from Mechanicsville High and Hanover CC and Trinity Episcopal’s Haleigh McPeak (CC at The Highlands) share the lead after each posted a 76.