Sports briefs: Kuhla takes lead in RGA Junior

GOLF
Kuhla takes lead in RGA Junior
Garrett Kuhla rallied from a double-bogey, bogey start to take the overnight lead after the first round of the 36-hole Richmond Golf Association Junior Championship at Brandermill Country Club.
Kuhla, a Willow Oaks CC member and semifinalist in the recent VSGA Junior Boys Amateur Championship, bounced back with five birdies and posted a 1-over-par 73 on Tuesday. He is six strokes clear of Trinity Episcopal teammate Cole Pollard (Hermitage CC), who returned a 79.
Ian Weber‘s 74 puts him at the top of the 13-14 age group. The 12-and-under division age group played nine holes, and Liam Maclauchlan from Magnolia Green shot 3-under 33 for the lead.
Defending girls champion Madison Lehr from Mechanicsville High and Hanover CC and Trinity Episcopal’s Haleigh McPeak (CC at The Highlands) share the lead after each posted a 76.
Ted Purdy withdrew from the Barbarsol Championship in Nicholasville, Ky., after testing positive for the coronavirus, the third PGA Tour player in 12 days to get a positive test. The Barbasol Championship is held opposite the British Open. Purdy, a one-time winner on the PGA Tour, started out as the sixth alternate when the field was posted on Friday. He was replaced by Eric Axley. Zach Johnson had a positive COVID-19 test after the John Deere Classic and had to withdraw from the British Open. Hideki Matsuyama
- received a positive test after the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Even though he is asymptomatic and completed his 10 days of isolation, Matsuyama kept testing positive and had to withdraw from the British Open.
CYCLNG
Austrian Konrad takes
16th stage of Tour de France
Austrian rider Patrick Konrad won the Tour de France’s hilly 16th stage in Saint-Gaudens on an otherwise uneventful Tuesday as race leader Tadej Pogacar remained on course for his second overall victory.
Konrad made his decisive break with 22.5 miles to go, 2.5 mile) before the summit of Col de Portet-d’Aspet, and he maintained the lead for his first Tour stage win.
Konrad, 29, finished 42 seconds ahead of a group of five chasers — Sonny Colbrelli, Michael Matthews, Pierre Luc Perichon, Franck Bonnamour and Alex Aranburu Deba — on the second day of racing in the Pyrenees.
Pogacar, the defending champion, finished 13 minutes, 49 seconds after Konrad and maintained his general classification lead of more than five minutes over Rigoberto Uran and Jonas Vingegaard.
Injured Sagan drops out
of Olympic road race
Three-time world champion Peter Sagan withdrew from the Olympic road race Tuesday, a day after minor surgery to treat an infection in his knee, eliminating another potential favorite less than two weeks before the start of the Summer Games.
Sagan hurt his knee when the chainring of his bike left a deep gash during a crash near the end of the third stage of the Tour de France. He continued on while his Bora-Hansgrohe team treated the injury with antibiotic ointment, but an infection set in and Sagan was forced to withdraw and have surgery Monday in Monaco.
Sagan, 31, was supposed to ride alongside brother Juraj in the Olympic road race on July 24. The Slovak Olympic Committee said he would be replaced by Lukas Kubis. SOCCER
U.S. goalie Horvath reaches deal with English team
American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath agreed to a three-year contract with Nottingham Forest of the second-tier English League Championship.
The 26-year-old from Highlands Ranch, Col., had spent the past 4½ seasons with Club Brugge in Belgium after playing for Norway’s Molde from 2013 through the first half of the 2016-17 season.
Horvath has made seven appearances for the United States. He took over for an injured Zack Steffen during last month’s CONCACAF Nations League final against Mexico in Denver and saved Andrés Guardado’s penalty kick in the 124th minute as the U.S. won 3-2.
COLLEGE DIVING
Santos named Spiders’ coach
Richmond swimming and diving head coach Matt Barany has hired Kris Santos to be the program’s new head diving coach. Santos joined the Spiders after spending the past two seasons at West Virginia University as a graduate assistant with the diving program. At WVU, Santos worked as the head recruiter. Before arriving at WVU, he worked as the graduate assistant head diving coach at Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I.
ELSEWHERE
John Rotz
- , a Hall of Fame jockey who won the Preakness and Belmont Stakes during his career, has died at 86. He died at his farm in Warrensburg, Ill., southwest of Champaign, on Monday, according to the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, which spoke to his family. No cause of death was given. Mr. Rotz won 2,907 races during a 20-year career that began in 1953.
- Tennessee extended the contracts of nine coaches, including
Tony Vitello, who took the Volunteers to their first College World Series in 16 years. Vitello coached the Vols to 50 victories for the third time in program history. Vitello’s new contract runs through the 2026 season. Basketball coaches Rick Barnes and Kellie Harper both got two years added to their contracts with extensions through the 2025-26 seasons. Others to receive extensions include rowing coach Lisa Glenn through June 2024, swimming and diving coach Matt Kredich through the 2025-26 season, women’s tennis coach Alison Ojeda, men’s tennis coach Chris Woodruff, men’s golf coach Brennan Webb and softball coach Karen Weekly
- .
Storm Sanders, an unseeded Australian player, came back to upset fourth-seeded Czech Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the Prague Open. The third-seeded Marketa Vondrousova
- withdrew from the tournament because of a leg injury.
