Sports briefs: Mavericks, Stars games scrapped because of winter weather

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Atlantic 10 changes dates for men’s, women’s tournaments
The Atlantic 10 on Thursday evening announced significant schedule tweaks to both its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, as well as its official seeding policy for the tournaments.
The league announced late last month that its men’s hoops tournament would be co-hosted in Richmond by VCU’s Siegel Center and the University of Richmond’s Robins Center. It was originally supposed to be hosted at the Barclays Center in New York City, but that was not as practical this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league has now tweaked the layout of the tournament. It moved the dates for the majority of the tournament up from March 10-14 to March 3-6. The new dates will account for just the preliminary rounds, which will still be hosted at the Siegel Center and Robin Center — the first round and semifinals at the Siegel Center and second-round and quarterfinal games at both facilities.
The men’s championship game will still be held on March 14, Selection Sunday, but that will now be played in Dayton, Ohio. That will provide an extended runway between the semifinals and final, that could help account for any issues among the involved programs leading up to the championship game.
In addition, the women’s tournament will move back from March 3-7 to March 10-14. It will still be hosted at the Siegel Center as previously scheduled.
- The Atlantic Coast Conference says the league won’t make public tickets available for fans to attend its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in Greensboro, N.C. The league said attendance would be limited to family and guests of team personnel. The women’s tournament is March 3-7, while the men’s tournament is March 9-13.
- A
labama basketball coach Nate Oats
- received a three-year contract extension and a hefty raise amid the program’s best season in years. The Crimson Tide is ranked eighth nationally and has a sizable lead in the Southeastern Conference entering the stretch run of the regular season. It’s the highest ranking for Alabama since the 2006-07 season.
NBA
James, Durant to serve as
captains in All-Star Game
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets were revealed Thursday as the leading fan votegetters in the Western and Eastern conferences for the All-Star Game, meaning they’ll be captains for the matchup in Atlanta on March 7. James will start for the 17th time, extending his record, and Durant is an All-Star for the 11th time.
Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19) and Kobe Bryant (18) have more total All-Star selections than James.
The other starters: Denver’s Nikola Jokic and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard join James as West frontcourt picks, Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Dallas’ Luka Doncic are the starting guards from the West, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid are alongside Durant as the East frontcourt starters, while Washington’s Bradley Beal and Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving are the East starting guards.
Doncic and Portland’s Damian Lillard were tied in the NBA’s weighted system for the second West guard spot; Doncic got the nod because he got more fan votes. Fan votes counted for 50% of the starter selection process; player votes counted as 25% of the total, and votes from a media panel made up the other 25%.
Reserves will be announced Tuesday. James — the leading overall votegetter this year, with more than 5.9 million votes from fans — and Durant will then pick their teams, with the rosters to be revealed March 4.
The game has been criticized by some of the league’s top players, James included, who voiced concerns about having it during a pandemic.
The 3-point shootout, skills competition and dunk contest are also planned for March 7.
POSTPONEMENTS
Mavericks, Stars games scrapped because of winter weather
The NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and NHL’s Dallas Stars have had another game each called off because of severe winter weather in Texas, with one of the postponements coming in Houston.
The Rockets’ home game against the Mavericks scheduled for Friday was postponed along with a meeting in Dallas between the Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning set for Saturday as the Lone Star State deals with frigid temperatures, power outages and issues with water supplies.
The NBA said Thursday it was calling off the Dallas-Houston game because of a “government shutdown” of the Rockets’ arena in downtown Houston. The same reason was given for a postponement of the Mavericks’ game against Detroit in Dallas that was supposed to be played Wednesday.
The NHL said the decision to postpone a second consecutive Tampa Bay-Dallas game — the first was supposed to be Thursday — was made after consultation with city and state officials. It was the fourth straight home game postponed for the Stars.
GOLF
Burns stays hot with opening 64
Sam Burns had the ideal start at Riviera. His finish was even better.
Burns opened with an 18-foot eagle putt and closed with three straight birdies in the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles, giving him a 7-under 64, the third time this season he has shot 64 in the opening round.
The 24-year-old Burns is still looking for his first PGA Tour victory. On one of the best courses of the year, against another stacked field, it was a good first step.
He had a two-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa.
Patrick Cantlay, coming off chances to win in Palm Springs and Pebble Beach, extended his run of good play with four birdies on his back nine and was in a large group at 67.
Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world, couldn’t take advantage of the par 5s and still scrapped his way around to a 68.
Also at 68 were Brooks Koepka, coming off a victory two weeks ago in Phoenix, and Jordan Spieth, who had at least a share of the 54-hole lead the last two weeks as he tries to end a slump that dates to the 2017 British Open.
COLLEGES
Ivy League again won’t
hold spring sports season
The Ivy League will not hold a spring sports conference season for the second straight year because of COVID-19.
The move announced by the conference presidents came nearly a year after the conference was the first to cancel its postseason basketball tournament.
While there won’t be any league competitions or championships, the presidents would allow the eight schools to participate in local nonconference games that are within 40 miles if the coronavirus pandemic greatly improves.
ELSEWHERE
Lew Krausse, who pitched 12 years in the major leagues and started the first game in Milwaukee Brewers history, is dead at 77. Krausse died Tuesday of complications from cancer while in hospice care in Kansas City. Krausse was 68-91 with 21 saves and a 4.00 ERA during a big league career that began in 1961 and ended in 1974. He pitched the first three innings and took the loss when the Brewers fell to the California Angels on April 7, 1970.
- The Brampton Beast of the ECHL have folded, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. The professional hockey team started in 2013 in the Central Hockey League. When the CHL folded in 2014, Brampton and six other teams joined the ECHL. The league suspended play in March. Fourteen teams subsequently elected to take part in the 2020-2021 season, with 12 — including Brampton — sitting out.
— The Associated Press